Judge denies Garner change of venue

Jul. 12—The trial of Robert K. Garner, who was charged nearly five years ago in the death of a friend in a single-vehicle accident, will stay in Daviess County.

Garner, 22, was charged with murder and driving under the influence in the September 2017 death of Tyler Glover. Garner was 18 when he was charged with allegedly driving under the influence with Glover as a passenger and driving off the road into a lake, where his vehicle overturned. Glover drowned in the incident.

Garner's attorney Rob Eggert, argued Monday social media chatter had been so extensive and negative that it would be impossible for Garner to receive a fair trial in Daviess County.

Garner's mother, Rebecca Garner, testified that people on the internet had spread misinformation about the case, and that others had suggested Garner would be killed if he were acquitted at trial.

One Facebook message Rebecca Garner read said: "If he doesn't get time in prison, he's going to have a life of hell right here," While another said, "He won't last for long if he doesn't end up in prison."

The messages, Rebecca Garner said, "say my husband is corrupt and that he is paying off the judges" and that the family is "using our privilege to keep our son out of jail and extend the process."

Rebecca Garner said the family had been followed and harassed. When Garner's first trial in February ended abruptly in a mistrial due to jury tampering, the family was falsely accused of being involved, she said.

Circuit Judge Jay Wethington said previously that neither party in the case was involved in the alleged tampering.

The social media posts had hurt Garner's ability to get a fair trial, Rebecca Garner said.

"The posts say he left his friend for dead, that he didn't tell anyone for 10 minutes" that Glover was in the vehicle, she said.

Social media comments say Garner "killed his friend by letting him drown," Rebecca Garner said.

Story continues

Court documents say Garner and a responding volunteer firefighter were attempting to hold Glover, who was unconscious, out of the water when deputies arrived. Glover was later pronounced dead of drowning at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

Eggert said, "the publicity in this case is ... really personal, it's really vicious," and said the comments on social media is "a campaign to poison the jury."

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Mike Van Meter said some of the comments cited by Eggert were from shortly after the incident in 2017.

The argument that Garner couldn't get a fair trial was disproved in February, when a jury was selected for the first trial, Van Meter said. The mistrial occurred at the beginning of the second day of trial, when a juror reported being contacted by someone about the case overnight.

"We picked a jury very easily" in February, Van Meter said.

Jury selection would weed out jurors unable to put preconceived notions about the case aside, Wethington said.

"The law is not that they haven't heard something about the case, but the affirmation, under oath, that they can set that aside," Wethington said.

Wethington denied the defense motion to move the trial.

Wethington did grant a motion to postpone the trial for two months, so the defense could get additional information about whether Glover was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Eggert said the information was important to the defense's argument that Glover was intoxicated to the point there he couldn't get out of the vehicle after the crash.

The new trial date is Oct. 17.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse