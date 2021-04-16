Judge denies Ghislaine Maxwell's motions to toss sex charges

FILE- In this July 2, 2020 file photo, Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and his ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. Sex trafficking charges were added Monday, March 29, 2021 to the indictment against financier Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend as prosecutors alleged that she groomed a 14-year-old girl to recruit other young females in the early 2000s to provide “sexualized massages” to Epstein in return for cash. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LARRY NEUMEISTER
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge on Friday rejected Ghislaine Maxwell’s arguments to toss charges that she recruited three teenager girls from 1994 to 1997 for then-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan denied claims that a non-prosecution agreement Epstein reached with federal prosecutors over a dozen years ago protects Maxwell from prosecution.

She also disagreed that some or all charges should be tossed out for a variety of other perceived flaws.

The judge, however, did agree that Maxwell can be prosecuted separately on perjury charges. And she said arguments the defense will make against new sex trafficking charges will be decided later.

In a written opinion, Nathan said that the law of contracts and prior precedents meant Manhattan federal prosecutors could charge Maxwell last year, even though a non-prosecution deal Epstein reached with federal prosecutors in Florida in 2007 seemed to protect his employees too.

“Single-district plea agreements are the norm. Nationwide, unlimited agreements are the rare exception,” the judge wrote.

The judge also rejected arguments that the charges had to be dismissed “because of the possibility of missing witnesses, failing memories, or lost records.”

“These are difficulties that arise in any case where there is extended delay in bringing a prosecution, and they do not justify dismissing an indictment,” she said.

She also rejected claims that pretrial publicity spoiled Maxwell's chance at a fair trial or resulted from accusers who fabricated stories based on media allegations.

“The Court will not dismiss the indictment on Maxwell’s bare assertion that numerous witnesses are engaged in a perjurious conspiracy against her,” she said. “And the Court will take all appropriate steps to ensure that the pretrial publicity in this case does not compromise Maxwell’s right to a fair and impartial jury.”

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to charges filed against her when she was arrested last July at a New Hampshire estate where prosecutors claim she was hiding from law enforcement but where defense lawyers say she went to spare her family and herself from media attention and threats.

Last month, prosecutors brought a superseding indictment to add sex trafficking charges and extend the alleged conspiracy between Maxwell and Epstein to a decade in length rather than three years in the 1990s. Prosecutors also added a fourth teenage victim to the charges.

The judge's ruling came a day after a defense lawyer asked to delay a July 12 trial until mid-January, saying the rewritten indictment will require much more around-the-globe investigation that is hampered by the coronavirus pandemic and the busy schedules of defense lawyers.

Epstein took his life in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in a Manhattan federal jail.

Maxwell has repeatedly sought to be freed on bail, but Nathan has rejected the requests. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear arguments on an appeal of the bail rejections later this month.

Recommended Stories

  • Geophysicist accused in Capitol riot named flight risk for trying to flee to Switzerland

    The alleged rioter claims he was just trying to help the police and that Donald Trump lied to him

  • ShowBiz Minute: Prince Philip, R Kelly, Latin AMA

    Custom-made Landrover hearse for Prince Philip's funeral unveiled; Judge: R. Kelly to be moved to NYC for sex-trafficking trial; Bad Bunny, Karol G, Anitta among big winners at Latin AMAs. (April 16)

  • The QAnon Congresswoman Challenged AOC to a Debate and Wow, Please Make It Happen

    The congresswoman asked Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to debate the pros and cons of the Green New Deal.

  • Mike Tindall Shared a Candid Photo of Prince Philip With His Great-Granddaughter Mia Tindall

    He recalled the late Duke of Edinburgh as "a devoted family man" on Instagram.

  • Former daughter-in-law of Trump Org CFO has "boxes" of documents after bitter divorce

    To help sort through the documents Jennifer hired an attorney who previously prosecuted white collar and organized crime cases for the Manhattan DA and a former criminal investigator for the IRS.

  • Indian hospitals overwhelmed by COVID surge as beds, oxygen fall short

    Many Indian hospitals were scrambling for beds and oxygen as COVID-19 infections surged to a new daily record on Thursday, with a second wave of infections centred on the rich western state of Maharashtra. India's tally of total infections is second only to the United States, with experts blaming everything from official complacency to aggressive variants. The country has been producing oxygen at full capacity for each of the last two days but will have to turn to imports, with the health ministry saying it was planning to import 50,000 metric tons.

  • Biden calls U.S. gun deaths a 'national embarrassment' after Indianapolis shooting

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden faced increased pressure on Friday to stem gun violence amid a rash of mass shootings across the United States, but he faces an uphill battle to significantly change the country's permissive firearms laws. The day after a shooter killed eight people and himself at a FedEx Corp facility in Indianapolis, Biden insisted he could tackle the problem while also pushing a sweeping jobs package and working to rein in the coronavirus pandemic. Biden said Congress should ban military-style "assault" weapons and large-capacity ammunition magazines.

  • Florida lawmakers’ latest attempt to ban abortion turns conscientious doctors into criminals | Opinion

    Abortion is a common health service, part of essential care offered by any modern healthcare system. Yet, in Florida, extremist legislators again are pushing high-drama bills in an attempt to shame and punish those who need abortion care.

  • DAs tossing more drug cases tied to indicted NYPD detective

    New York City prosecutors will seek to overturn scores of additional drug convictions that relied on the work of an indicted former NYPD detective who has been accused of framing innocent people in some cases. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.’s office said Thursday that, in the coming weeks, it will move to vacate and dismiss about 100 cases in which ex-Detective Joseph Franco served as an key witness. Vance’s office previously dismissed about 40 open cases involving Franco, Vance spokesperson Danny Frost said.

  • Indianapolis FedEx shooter was former employee, previously investigated by FBI

    The man suspected of fatally shooting eight people at a FedEx facility on the grounds of the Indianapolis International Airport late Thursday was formerly an employee at the location, a FedEx spokesperson told The Associated Press on Friday. The suspected mass shooter, identified as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole, was also reportedly known to federal and local authorities prior to the attack. CNN reports that before the gunman allegedly opened fire at the facility, a family member reached out to authorities to warn about his potential for violence. The FBI reportedly launched a preliminary investigation, but dropped it after concluding there wasn't sufficient evidence. The shooter killed eight people, and at least four other victims have been hospitalized, police said, also reporting the gunman shot and killed himself after officers arrived at the FedEx facility. Officials with the coroner's office began the process of identifying victims Friday afternoon. Law enforcement has not yet identified a motive, but is reportedly considering bias as a factor, since a "significant" number of employees at the FedEx facility are members of the Sikh community, said Police Chief Randal Taylor. Read more at The Associated Press and CNN. More stories from theweek.comBiden bungles the politics of refugees5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planThe woman who does hair for The View swears she isn't secretly sabotaging Meghan McCain

  • Minneapolis businesses, hit by "crime spree," are on edge

    City officials said 140 Minneapolis businesses were hit by a "crime spree" that took place as law enforcement were responding to protests in Brooklyn Center earlier this week. The activity has business owners, already on edge about the trial, even more concerned. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Businesses across the city were burglarized, vandalized and looted, said Erik Hansen, director of economic policy and development for Minneapolis. Cell phone stores, gas stations, pharmacies, liquor stores and tobacco shops were the most commonly hit. It was crime of opportunity, Hansen said, as people took advantage of civil unrest in Brooklyn Center, where businesses were also hit. "Many of the businesses are in areas where unrest impacted them last year and a number of them are just getting back on their feet," Hansen said at a Thursday news conference. The bottom line: Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said he doesn’t want the city re-traumatized after what happened last year. National Guard units are already posting up in the city. "As we get into verdict time, there’s going to be much more of a presence out there," Arradondo said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Outspoken Hong Kong billionaire Jimmy Lai sentenced to 14 months in prison for taking part in pro-democracy protests

    Jimmy Lai is the founder of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper. He was found guilty of unauthorized assembly.

  • Biden orders flags to be flown at half-staff for 5th time in 8 weeks

    President Biden ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff for the fifth time in eight weeks on Friday, after a mass shooting overnight at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis left eight dead.Why it matters: Biden's first months in office have been plagued by mass shootings. The president signed executive actions on gun access in the wake of shootings in Atlanta and Boulder, and he's been pushing for Congress to pass gun reform with no success.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "Gun violence is an epidemic in America. But we should not accept it. We must act. ... Too many Americans are dying every single day from gun violence. It stains our character and pierces the very soul of our nation," Biden said in a statement.The president reiterated his calls for Congress to "hear the call of the American people — including the vast majority of gun owners — to enact commonsense gun violence prevention legislation, like universal background checks and a ban of weapons of war and high-capacity magazines." Screenshot via CNNState of play: The Indianapolis shooter is said to have taken his own life at the scene, and his motivations are still unknown, according to the FBI.An additional four people are reported to have been hospitalized and two were treated at the scene. FedEx CEO Frederick Smith said in a statement Friday: "Our priority right now is in responding to the situation on the ground and helping our team members and law enforcement."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Terry Crews says therapy saved his marriage to wife Rebecca — and himself: 'I don't even know if I would be alive today'

    Terry Crews and Rebecca King Crews get frank about growing "stronger together' after infidelity and addiction.

  • The Rock's Back Muscles Will Haunt Your Dreams After His Latest Gym Flex

    "Finish your week strong."

  • U.S. House Republican effort to form 'America First' caucus raises hackles over race

    A nascent effort by some conservative House of Representatives Republicans to form an "America First Caucus" to promote the policies of former President Donald Trump drew criticism on Friday for purported racial undertones in its founding document. The effort is tied to first-term Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and has a policy platform that promotes "a common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions" and advocates for infrastructure with aesthetic value that "befits the progeny of European architecture," Punchbowl News reported on Friday. Republican Representative Louie Gohmert told reporters he is considering joining the caucus, which he said aims "to get our own country in order, so it's sustainable."

  • Ocean criminals beware: NCIS, the planet's most-watched drama, lives

    Just when you thought it was safe to do crime on water, THR reports today that CBS has renewed its stupidly, transcendently successful procedural series NCIS for a 19th season on TV. Not only that, but the network has also roped star Mark Harmon—who has now spent 18 full years of his life playing a man answering to “Leroy Jethro” for nothing more than quiet recognition and the pleasures of a job well done, and also many millions of American dollars—to stay on with the series. Per THR, that wasn’t at all a done deal a few months back: Harmon had made it clear that 18 seasons of NCIS was probably good, for him, but was apparently convinced to resume negotiations after being told the network would likely kill the series if he left. And really, there was no way that Jeroy Lethro Gibbs was going to do that to his teammates, or to his audience, or to the fine folks at the USA Network. And so the negotiations began.

  • Pelosi Mocked AOC, Squad Members When They Arrived in Congress: ‘See How Perfect I Am?’

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly mocked Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and other members of the progressive “Squad” when they arrived in Congress amid growing tensions between the moderate and left-wing factions of the party, according to a new report. On Thursday Politico published an adapted excerpt from USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page’s new book Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power, which details how tensions flared early on between Pelosi and the Squad, the progressive group of lawmakers elected in 2018 that includes Ocasio-Cortez and Representatives Ayanna Pressley (D., Mass.), Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.). After the Squad members cast the only four Democratic votes against an immigration bill the speaker had backed, Pelosi showed little concern over their opposition, Page writes. “All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world,” she told The New York Times in an interview at the time. “But they don’t have any following. They’re four people, and that’s how many votes they got.” The situation escalated when Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, sent a series of critical tweets about the speaker. “Pelosi claims we can’t focus on impeachment because it’s a distraction from kitchen table issues,” he wrote. “But I’d challenge you to find voters that can name a single thing House Democrats have done for their kitchen table this year. What is this legislative mastermind doing?” He also blasted the Blue Dogs, a group of moderate Democrats, calling them the “New Southern Democrats,” a reference to the segregationists who blocked civil rights legislation. “They certainly seem hell bent to do to black and brown people today what the old Southern Democrats did in the 40s,” he wrote. However, he later deleted the tweet. Pelosi then reportedly tried to get the new members to fall in line during a private meeting of the Democratic caucus. “So, again, you got a complaint? You come and talk to me about it,” she said. “But do not tweet about our members and expect us to think that that is just OK.” “Some of you are here to make a beautiful pâté,” she said, “but we’re making sausage most of the time.” Later, Page asked if the new members had failed to understand the “sausage-making process.” The journalist says Pelosi then “became as openly agitated as I had ever seen her in an interview — and not with me.” “Some people come here, as Dave Obey would have said, to pose for holy pictures,” she said. Page writes that she then “changed her voice and mimicked a child trying to make a solemn show of piety,” and said, “See how perfect I am and how pure?” “Remember when David used to say that all the time?” Pelosi asked of the Wisconsin congressman. “‘OK, there’s the group that’s going to go pose for holy pictures. Now let’s legislate over here.’” “And that’s experience,” Pelosi said. “They’ll understand when they have something they want to pass,” Pelosi said. “If you don’t want any results, you don’t ever have to do anything. But if you have something that you want to pass, you’re better off not having your chief of staff send out a tweet in the manner in which that was sent out. Totally inappropriate.” “I’ve never seen anything like it,” she added.

  • Trump’s post-presidency makeover: Former president losing weight, cutting back on M&Ms and ditching spray tan, report says

    ‘When I saw him, he looked healthier and in better physical condition than I had seen him in a long time,’ a Trump advisor says

  • San Antonio police officer shot in hand; 2 suspects dead, third injured

    A San Antonio, Texas, police officer was shot in the hand before he killed two suspects and injured a third during a gunfire exchange, authorities said.