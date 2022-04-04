Judge denies Jasiel Correia's bid to stay free pending appeal. But his fight isn't over.

BOSTON — After six delays, District Court Judge Douglas Woodlock ruled Monday that he will not allow convicted former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia II to remain free until his appeal on fraud and corruption charges is complete.

But Correia will still get a few more weeks of freedom before beginning his six-year prison sentence, since he can now ask the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit to stay home pending appeal.

“Upon review of Mr. Correia's opening appellate brief, and after intensive and repeated reconsideration of the record of this case and in particular the transcripts and exhibits at his trial in connection with the parallel proceedings which followed Mr. Correia's trial, I am now in a position to rule without hesitation that the defendant should not be afforded continued enlargement on bail pending the final resolution of his appeal,” wrote Woodlock.

Correia was scheduled to self-surrender April 5 at the Federal Correctional Institution Berlin, in New Hampshire. However, Woodlock gave him until April 22 to report to the medium security prison, allowing his attorneys time to draft an appeal of his decision.

Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia II, exits John Joseph Moakley Federal Courthouse with his wife Jen Fernandes on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

Correia can take his fight to the First Circuit court

“He is ... entitled to review of that determination by the First Circuit,” wrote Woodlock, adding in his ruling that he wanted to give Correia a “reasonable period of time” to seek an appeal on his ruling to deny the stay.

Woodlock’s decision comes five days after Correia filed a voluminous appellate brief, over 200 pages, asking the First Circuit Court of Appeals to either vacate his conviction or grant him a new trial.

Among their arguments, defense attorneys William Fick and Daniel Marx claim federal prosecutors failed to present adequate evidence against the two-term city mayor.

Then-Mayor Jasiel Correia walks down South Main Street, waving to a cheering crowd during the Fall River Children's Holiday Parade on Dec. 1, 2018.

What legal analysts say about this decision

“It seems to me that reading what Judge Woodlock ruled, that he didn’t find anything in the defense attorneys’ brief to the First Circuit that he hasn’t already considered,” said Somerset attorney and legal analyst Steven Sabra.

If Correia appeals this decision, the appellate court would have to decide whether it would reverse Woodlock’s decision, “but it makes it harder on the defense now to convince the appellate court that they ought to grant the stay,” said Sabra.

Former Fall River mayor and defense attorney Will Flanagan said, "Judge Woodlock has ruled now is the time.”

“He has a right to appeal Judge Woodlock’s decision. However, the chances the appellate court overturning a judge’s ruling on an execution of a sentence is very low,” said Flanagan.

Flanagan said Woodlock waited a considerable amount of time until he decided to order Correia to prison, but wanted to give him time to work with his appeal attorneys to file the most effective argument that he could.

“It’s so difficult for an attorney to work with their client when that client is in prison,” said Flanagan.

Correia was originally scheduled to report to prison on Dec. 3, after his conviction in May and sentencing in September. However, Woodlock has postponed Correia’s reporting to prison numerous times at his attorneys’ request.

The first delay was allowed to give Correia an opportunity to help out in his in-laws' restaurant and function hall, the Towne House, over the Christmas holidays. According to numerous sources, Correia is no longer employed at that business. Woodlock has granted further delays related to a COVID outbreak at FCI Berlin and to allow Correia’s attorneys to draft and file their appeal.

Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia II enters John Joseph Moakley Federal Courthouse in September 2021 with his wife, Jen Correia.

Other arguments on appeal

In the appellate brief, Correia’s attorneys are critical of Woodlock’s jury instructions and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Zachary Hafer and David Tobin for showing a video of a 2015 mayoral debate between Correia, 23 at the time, and then-Mayor Sam Sutter, who attacked the fledgling candidate for his SnoOwl business dealings.

They argue the video of the debate painted Correia “as 'the type of person' who would commit all the charged crimes, and inviting the jury to vindicate 'the voters' of Fall River by convicting Mr. Correia.”

Elected in 2015 as the city’s youngest mayor at age 23, Correia was found guilty in May 2021 on 21 of 24 counts of lying on his income taxes, defrauding investors in his now-defunct smartphone app company SnoOwl, and extorting potential marijuana vendors in exchange for coveted letters of non-opposition. During sentencing, Woodlock threw out 10 of the wire fraud and tax fraud convictions on grounds that prosecutors provided insufficient evidence for a conviction.

In the appeal, the defense attorneys also argued that the charges regarding SnoOwl should have been tried separately from the charges of government corruption, and thus, a new trial should be granted.

Jo C. Goode may be reached at jgoode@heraldnews.com.

