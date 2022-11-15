Judge denies Julia Warner's request for early release from state prison

A Marion County woman's request for early release from prison has been denied and she is prohibited from refiling the request with the court.

Julia Warner, age 55, Marion, is an inmate at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville where she is a serving a two-year sentence after being convicted of one count of complicity to tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of complicity to leaving the scene of an accident, a third-degree felony, for her role in the June 4, 2020, hit-skip crash in which Colton Gray of Marion was injured. Columbus attorney Lisa M. Tome, who is representing Julia Warner, filed the motion requesting judicial release on Sept. 4, 2022, in Marion County Common Pleas Court.

In a ruling issued Nov. 14, 2022, Judge Patricia A. Cosgrove, who was appointed by the Ohio Supreme Court to preside over the Warners' trial in Marion County Common Pleas Court, denied Mrs. Warner's motion for judicial release. In her ruling, Judge Cosgrove stated that granting Warner's "motion for judicial release would demean the seriousness of the crimes and not adequately protect society from future crime by (Warner), and other persons."

Judge Cosgrove denied Warner's motion "with prejudice" further stating that Warner is "prohibited by law from re-filing a future motion for judicial release," citing Ohio Revised Code 2929.20 (D). That section of the law states, "If a court denies a motion without a hearing, the court later may consider judicial release for that eligible offender on a subsequent motion filed by that eligible offender unless the court denies the motion with prejudice. If a court denies a motion with prejudice, the court may later consider judicial release on its own motion."

Judge Cosgrove stated that Ohio law requires the court to consider "seriousness factors" and "whether the victim suffered serious physical and psychological harm as a result of the offense."

"This must be weighed against the Defendant's argument that she has been rehabilitated," Judge Cosgrove wrote in the ruling.

The judge questioned Warner's assertion that she is remorseful for the incident.

"The Defendant states that she is remorseful for her conduct, despite the fact that she left a severely injured young man trapped inside his vehicle. The Defendant only apologized to the victim several days later after law enforcement had commenced its criminal investigation in this case," Judge Cosgrove wrote in her ruling.

The judge recounted Colton Gray's testimony during the trial when he shared about the fear he experienced while being trapped inside his vehicle after the crash until emergency personnel arrived on the scene at the intersection of Ohio 203 and Somerlot Hoffman Road to free him from the vehicle. She also noted that Gray suffered "lasting effects of his injuries, both physical and mental."

The judge stated in her ruling that Gray suffered and still suffers from "memory loss, major infections, severe cellulitis in his leg, a tear in his kidney, and Bell's palsy as a result of the crash. He has undergone occupational and physical therapy. He testified at trial that he had to give up his plans to attend college or enter the military because of his injuries."

Judge Cosgrove stated that she also "took issue" with Warner's claim that she "cooperated with the authorities" following the June 4, 2020, crash. The judge noted that Warner had "consumed alcohol prior to the incident" and then immediately left the scene of the crash and waited for nine hours before contacting law enforcement, which prevented her from being "tested for impaired driving."

Former Marion County Common Pleas Court judge Jason D. Warner, age 52, Marion, was also convicted of one count of complicity to tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of complicity to leaving the scene of an accident, a third-degree felony, and sentenced to two years in prison. He is serving his sentence at the Toledo Correctional Institution.

Warner is seeking to have his license to practice law reinstated. His case is currently being considered by the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct.

