Judge denies Justice Department request to regain access to docs seized from Mar-a-Lago

A federal judge has rejected a request from the Justice Department to allow its investigators to regain access to some documents that were seized by the FBI during its search at former President Donald Trump's Florida residence. Tom Dupree, a former Justice Department official, joined Catherin Herridge to discuss the situation.

  • DOJ appeals judge's decision on special master for seized Trump documents

    The Department of Justice has appealed a Trump-appointed federal judge's decision to allow a special master to review materials the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago last month. Natalie Brand has more details from the White House.

  • U.S. Justice Dept asks appeals court to allow review of classified docs in Trump probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Friday asked a federal appeals court to let it resume reviewing classified materials seized in an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. In the filing before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, the Justice Department said the circuit court should halt part of the lower court decision that prevents prosecutors from relying on the classified documents in their criminal investigation into the retention of government records at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach after his presidency ended. The department also asked that a third party appointed to examine all the records taken in the federal raid at Trump's part, Senior U.S. Judge Raymond Dearie, not be permitted to review the classified materials.

  • Legal experts break down judge's latest order in granting special master on Mar-a-Lago case

    Legal experts break down judge's latest order in granting special master on Mar-a-Lago case

