Judge denies kidnapping suspect's bond reduction

Jul. 25—A Calhoun County Judge denied a bond reduction motion in the case of the July 4 kidnapping suspect at a probable cause hearing Monday.

Tony Lamar White, 47, of Anniston, was charged with the kidnapping, burglary and sexual assault of a 75 year-old elderly woman from Choccolocco. District Court Judge Randy Moeller denied Defense Attorney Shelby Scott's motion to reduce the $4 million bond, and found enough probable cause in the case to bind it over to a grand jury.

In a press conference last week, Assistant District Attorney Eric Snyder and First Assistant District Attorney Laura Phillips announced they would be motioning for a "no-bond" under Alabama's Aniah's Law — which states that a violent offenders' bond can be revoked. That motion was retracted at Monday's hearing, and White's bond remains as previously set.

Scott argued that the Alabama Supreme Court guidelines suggest a range of $10,000 — $60,000 for Class — A Felony cases unless it involves a murder. Scott asked that White instead be issued a more reasonable bond and be placed under an ankle monitoring service and be made to live with his mother, in close proximity to the Anniston Police Department and Calhoun County Court House.

Alternatively, Snyder argued that the guideline of a $60,000 maximum bond was merely a suggestion that the court can take into consideration but is not mandatory. He said the alleged violent actions of the defendant were of a "heinous and cruel" nature.

Snyder said the fact that it was made towards an elderly woman, was one of the "most vulnerable segments" of the community.

After hearing the arguments of both parties, Moeller said given the nature of the offenses and the fact that White poses a flight risk, he denied the bond reduction request.

