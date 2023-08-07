Judge denies Lindke's request for PPO, receives one from Bohm instead

Kevin Lindke's request for a personal protection order against St. Clair County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeffrey Bohm was denied by a Macomb County judge Monday.

Instead, the social media figure was himself served with a personal protection order that had previously been signed in Macomb County forbidding him from contacting Bohm.

Judge Theodore Metry found Lindke did not present evidence to support his accusation that Bohm conspired to have him assassinated.

Lindke claimed Bohm offered another man, Henry Duetsch, $60,000 to kill Lindke, an accusation denied by both Bohm and Duetsch. Both men also denied they had known each other before Lindke's claim.

Describing himself as "a very big thorn in the side of Mr. Bohm," Lindke claimed the plot was retaliation for his postings on social media about public figures in St. Clair County.

Lindke cited an anonymous tip he claimed he received around March warning him of an attempt on his life, and a statement made on his Facebook page, Through My Eyes.

Neither the tipster nor the commenter were present to testify to these statements. When confronted by this lack of evidence for his claim, Lindke suggested the court question Bohm and Duetsch under oath and "clear up" their connection.

"You're here for a PPO, not to have something 'cleared up'," Metry said.

Attorney Gary Fletcher, representing Bohm, presented an affidavit signed by Duetsch denying he knew of, or was party to a conspiracy to hurt Lindke.

"Jeff Bohm never paid me anything to harm Kevin Lindke," the affidavit states. "I never had any intention to harm Kevin Lindke. Prior to all this I had no idea who Kevin Lindke was."

Fletcher called Lindke's accusations "frivolous" and "reckless."

"The one shred of truth is that in this whole thing, Mr. Lindke relentlessly attacks, Mr. Bohm," he said.

Fletcher said the threats had instead gone the other direction, from Lindke directed toward Bohm and Duetsch. He cited a text message Lindke is alleged to have sent Bohm after Lindke was recently arrested for fighting at a St. Clair County Board meeting.

"Next time it'll be you on the ground. I'm on your ass, prick," the text message allegedly said according to previous court filings by Fletcher in St. Clair County.

Duetsch also wrote in his affidavit that he had been threatened by Lindke in a video Lindke posted on Facebook. He told Metry he was afraid Lindke would rally his Facebook followers to harass him.

Lindke defended his statements, saying Bohm had never requested a retraction or filed a defamation suit against him.

Both Lindke and Bohm had previously filed requests for personal protection orders against each other in St. Clair County, and both were denied. They then filed requests in Macomb County. Lindke has also filed a defamation lawsuit against Bohm in St. Clair County.

The Macomb County request by Bohm, which was granted by Judge Elwood Brown, cites evidence that Lindke followed Bohm at his workplace and in public, and had made repeated attempts to contact Bohm. The order, signed Aug. 3, will remain in effect until Feb. 5.

Both Bohm and Lindke said the hearing went about as they expected. Lindke said he intends to appeal the decision to deny his request, and said he will subpoena the man who made the Facebook comment and the anonymous tipster.

Fletcher said the accusations are part of a pattern by Lindke to harass public officials and make unproven accusations to garner attention.

"Everybody, apparently is on the take, corrupt or molesting children," Fletcher said.

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Judge denies Lindke's request for PPO, receives one from Bohm instead