Judge denies Mark Meadows' request to move his 2020 election case from Georgia to federal court; appeal filed

A federal judge has denied Mark Meadows' request to move his 2020 election case from a Georgia state court to a federal court.

The former White House chief of staff under former President Donald Trump is among the 19 defendants facing charges stemming from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' investigation into alleged efforts by the former president and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Meadows had argued his case belonged in federal court because his charges are connected with actions he took in his official duties as a Trump administration official.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones' ruling came in a 49-page opinion that said Meadows' duties "did not include working with or working for the Trump campaign, except for simply coordinating the President’s schedule, traveling with the President to his campaign events, and redirecting communications to the campaign. Thus, consistent with his testimony and the federal statutes and regulations, engaging in political activities is [sic] exceeds the outer limits of the Office of the White House Chief of Staff."

Meadows' legal team filed an appeal following the decision.

Meadows' charges include two counts in a 41-count indictment brought against Trump and his allies. All 18 defendants are charged with at least one count of violating the Georgia RICO Act — the Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act.

Meadows is also charged with soliciting an official to violate their oath of office related to the infamous 2020 phone call he arranged between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — in which Trump asked the elections chief to "find" purportedly missing ballots that would allow him to overcome his deficit against Biden in Georgia.

He had denied all wrongdoing and argued the charged conduct comprises protected actions taken in his official capacity as chief of staff to the president.

Fox News Digital's Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.





