Judge denies media gag order for Franklin soccer coach accused of raping young boys

A Williamson County judge on Tuesday denied a gag order in the case of Camilo Hurtado Campos, the Franklin soccer coach accused of drugging and raping nearly a dozen young boys.

Campos' attorneys filed an emergency motion to restrict publicity on July 13, seeking an order from Judge Denise Andre to restrict discussion of the case. The order would have prohibited parties to the case, prosecutors, defense attorneys, witnesses and law enforcement from making statements to the media.

Public defenders James Elkins and Timothy Wills, representing Campos, said that the motion was necessary to ensure that Campos gets a shot at a fair trial. The attorneys wrote that some statements from police, such as those about his immigration status, have served “no legitimate purpose.”

“How does that help them uncover additional victims?” Elkins said Tuesday. “How? It simply doesn’t.”

Elkins on Tuesday said local law enforcement were attempting to "pollute the jury pool.

"It is unlikely that Mr. Campos will get his fair trial with the statements that have already been made," the motion reads. "However, the Court should limit the damage that has already been inflicted on his right to a fair trial and issue a gag order.”

The state argued that the proposed gag order was overly broad and would have stymied police’s ability to conduct their investigation.

“If the court were to grant the defense motion as requested, all comments by the Franklin Police Department would have to cease, which would mean a gag of their attempts to identify other victims,” prosecutor Mary Katherine Evins argued.

Andre said the issue requires “a balance of two important rights,” freedom of speech and the right to a fair trial, but ultimately denied the motion.

The attorneys also filed on July 13 a motion to dismiss the warrant in the case, which Andre said will be heard at a later date.

In that motion, the defense argued that the warrant should not have been served because it didn’t go through the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office.

On June 23, Detective Andrea Clark of the Franklin Police Department applied for an arrest warrant for Campos after staff at a restaurant found photos and videos on Campos' phone he left there that police say show Campos raping the young boys.

A magistrate signed the warrant and Clark served the warrant the same day, the motion to dismiss says.

The attorneys wrote that Tennessee law says all warrants for the crimes he's accused of must go through the district attorney's office, and "thus, process should not have been served in this case."

The Franklin Police Department said detectives found hundreds of disturbing videos and pictures on Campos' phone, including "at least 10" rapes of boys between the ages of 9 and 17. Campos has admitted that the phone was his.

Franklin police said Campos has lived in the area for 20 years and would recruit children at nearby school playgrounds to play on his soccer team, which police have said was not associated with any sports leagues. Detectives had identified four of the victims as of last Wednesday, and several others had also come forward, police said.

Police also said that Campos admitted to Homeland Security that he entered the country illegally. He has been arrested and charged with other crimes in the past, including driving without a license and public intoxication, court records show.

That prompted Tennessee’s congressional Republicans to demand answers from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, blaming the agency’s “blatant dereliction of duty” in securing the southern border and enforcing federal immigration law by allowing Camilo Hurtado Campos to remain in the country illegally, despite having a criminal record.

Eight members of Congress, led by Sen. Marsha Blackburn, wrote a letter to Mayorkas on Monday calling Campos’ crimes “entirely preventable.”

Members asked Mayorkas if the agency was aware of Campos’ presence in the country, requesting documentation seeking to what extent the agency was aware of Campos’ immigration status, criminal record and related court proceedings.

“While this administration has spent years defending its failed border policies as compassionate and humane, there is nothing compassionate about policies that allow a child sexual predator and serial rapist to remain in an American community undetected for more than two decades,” the letter states.

If Campos did enter the country in 2003, as the letter assets, he would have crossed the border while a Republican was in the White House.

Campos is being held on charges of child rape and sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a news release from Franklin police. His bond is set at $525,000, according to an employee at the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for The Tennessean. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanMealins.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Franklin TN soccer coach child rape case: Media gag order denied