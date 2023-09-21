Judge denies Mesac Damas' death-sentence rehearing motion in family's North Naples slayings

About a month after a Collier County judge declined to reverse a death sentence for a man convicted of killing his wife and five children, he denied a subsequent motion for a rehearing.

Court records indicate that on Sept. 8 Collier Circuit Judge Ramiro Manalich denied a motion for a reconsideration of the sentence of Mesac Damas, 47.

Damas requested a rehearing after Collier Circuit Judge Ramiro Manalich on July 28 denied in its entirety his motion for a lesser sentence.

Manalich denied Damas' motion in a 28-page written order. Records indicate Damas filed the new appeal Aug. 14.

This was at least Damas' third attempt to overturn his sentence citing the case's outcome or medical records.

A three-day evidentiary hearing was held in November 2022, and in June, he requested a new trial. Damas had also previously requested the release of his medical and psychiatric records. That request was denied Jan. 23.

In this case, Damas sought to vacate the judgments of conviction and sentence against him for the 2009 murders of Guerline Dieu Damas, 32, and their five young children, Meshach, 9; Maven, 6; Marven, 5; Megan, 3; and Morgan, 19 months.

Damas, between Sept. 17, 2009, and the following day, killed Dieu Damas and their five children. He used a filet knife to kill each of them, slitting their throats.

State Attorney Amira Fox, Chief Assistant State Attorney Richard Montecalvo and former Assistant State Attorney Dave Scuderi prosecuted the first-degree murder case, which resulted in the 2017 conviction of Damas. He received six death sentences.

Damas is one of three Collier County inmates on death row.

