Judge denies modifying bond for Mitchell man charged with sexual contact with child under 16

Apr. 12—MITCHELL — A Mitchell man who was charged with sexual contact with a child under 16 had his bond modification denied in a Tuesday hearing.

Jamie Sloan, 33, was denied his request to modify bond for the Class 3 felony charge that stemmed from Sloan allegedly grabbing a then-12-year-old victim sexually and rubbing her thighs.

After Judge Chris Giles denied Sloan's bond modification request, he remained in custody with a $15,000 cash bond. If convicted, Sloan faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

Assistant Attorney General Douglas Barnett opposed Sloan's bond modification during the hearing at the Davison County Public Safety Center.

"This is an alleged incident where the defendant isolated the victim. This is someone who was close to the family," Barnett said. "We view him as a danger to the community."

According to the arrest affidavit, the then 12-year-old victim told Sloan about her anxiety and depression on March 25 at Sloan's residence. The victim revealed she was "cutting her thighs" while she was depressed.

After opening up to Sloan about her depression and cutting, Sloan allegedly asked the victim to "pull her pants down" to see her thighs, the affidavit says.

Following the alleged sexual contact, Sloan texted the victim saying he was sorry.