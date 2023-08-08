Judge denies motion for default judgment against defunct Newcomerstown rescue squad

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ Efforts are moving forward to inventory and appraise the assets of the former Newcomerstown Emergency Rescue Squad Inc. (NERS), which previously provided fire and ambulance service to the village of Newcomerstown and nearby townships.

It ceased operation in June.

More: Newcomerstown rescue squad shuts down as ordered by judge

Columbus attorney Ken Goldberg, the court-appointed receiver for the organization, said he is in the process of doing an inventory and appraisal of the assets at both the fire station and the NERS-owned David Barber Civic Center.

Attorney Ralph F. Dublikar, left, speaks during a hearing in the case brought by the Ohio Attorney General's Office against Newcomerstown Emergency Rescue Squad Inc., (NERS), Monday. Due to miscommunications, attorneys for the state did not show up for the hearing in which oral arguments on a default judgment were to be heard. Pictured at center is Carol Harper, former treasurer of NERS, and at right, Ken Goldberg, a Columbus attorney appointed receiver by the court in the case.

He spoke following a hearing Monday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court on a motion by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost seeking default judgment against NERS. Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos denied that motion.

Thomakos ordered the organization to stop providing services in response to a lawsuit filed in April by Yost, which alleges that NERS failed to follow state laws regarding nonprofits.

The village of Newcomerstown started its own fire department May 15 to replace NERS. Emergency medical service is provided by the Tri-County Joint Ambulance District.

Default judgment

In a motion filed on July 7, the attorney general asked for default judgment because NERS had failed to respond to the state's complaint. It also asked for permanent dissolution of the organization and $10,000 in civil penalties.

Attorney Ralph F. Dublikar speaks during a hearing in the case brought by the Ohio Attorney General's Office against Newcomerstown Emergency Rescue Squad Inc., Monday, Aug. 7.

Attorney Ralph F. Dublikar, representing NERS, questioned where the money for the civil penalty would be coming from and where it would go.

"I don't think that a motion for default judgment is appropriate. I think that Mr. Goldberg needs to continue to do his work and do what has to be done pursuant to the court's prior order," he told the judge.

No attorney for the state was present at the hearing, apparently because of a miscommunication.

There was also discussion about a letter sent to the court by Julie McKibben, statutory agent for NERS. In it, she said she shouldn't be involved in the suit because she is no longer connected to the organization. Thomakos said her letter did not qualify as an answer from the defendant in the case.

Story continues

Dublikar was given permission to file an answer for the defendant within seven days.

'There should be assets left over.'

Goldberg said no decision has been made on whether to sell the civic center or the 12 to 14 vehicles owned by NERS. He said it was likely the vehicles will be sold. He noted he has received a lot of requests from area non-profits to either use the civic center or purchase it.

Carol Harper, former treasurer of Newcomerstown Emergency Rescue Squad Inc., listens to discussions between Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos and attorneys, Monday, Aug. 7 during a hearing.

He has also sent out proofs of claim to about two dozen individuals or companies that may be owed money by NERS. The individuals and companies need to return it with proof of the debt they are owed.

"My job is to gather all the assets and value them and liquidate them to pay the claims of creditors. I think we're going to have more assets than we have creditors, at least that's from my initial review. So, there should be assets left over. Whether those go to a Newcomerstown charitable organization or to the Ohio Attorney General's charitable entity fund, that would be decided by a judge," Goldberg said.

Reach Jon at 330-364-8415 or at jon.baker@timesreporter.com.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Motion for default judgment against rescue squad denied by judge