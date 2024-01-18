Judge denies motion to dismiss case in NYC subway chokehold death

WGN - Chicago

A trial for Daniel Penny, indicted in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely on a New York City subway last year, will proceed after a judge denied his request Wednesday to dismiss the case against him. READ MORE: https://wgntv.com/news/national/judge-denies-motion-to-dismiss-case-in-nyc-subway-chokehold-death/

Recommended Stories