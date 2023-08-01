Judge denies motion to dismiss case against 'Rust' armorer

Aug. 1—State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer on Tuesday denied a motion to dismiss the case against Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, ruling defense attorneys had not proven "actual and substantial prejudice" against their client.

Defense attorney Jason Bowles had argued in a May motion the first amended criminal complaint against Gutierrez-Reed should be dismissed for myriad reasons including, including a lack of jurisdiction by the First Judicial District Attorney's Office; prosecutors' statements to the media, and an alleged failure of law enforcement to secure certain areas of the scene where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed.

Sommer addressed each of Bowls' assertions Tuesday. She dismissed many of them as not ready for argument or irrelevant.

"I don't see any of this disproving a charge against Ms. Gutierrez-Reed," Sommer said. "You have just asserted these things. You have not done anything to persuade the court this is exculpatory."

Sommer said some of the arguments may be relevant later in the proceedings.

Gutierrez-Reed faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence in connection with the 2021 incident in which a revolver held by actor and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a bullet, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza on the set of the Western movie south of Santa Fe.

Both charges are fourth-degree felonies punishable by up to 18 months' in prison.

Gutierrez-Reed is the only person still facing criminal charges in connection with the shooting, which may have been caused by the inadvertent intermingling of live ammunition and dummy rounds on set.

Prosecutors dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin in April.

Rust assistant director David Halls — who accepted the revolver from Gutierrez-Reed prior to the shooting and announced it was a "cold gun," or safe, before handing it to Baldwin — pleaded no contest in March to negligent use of a deadly weapon as part of an agreement with prosecutors that calls for him to serve six months on unsupervised probation and to cooperate in the prosecution of the others.

Story continues

Prosecutors added the tampering charge to the counts against Gutierrez-Reed in June, contending a witness would testify she "transferred a small bag of cocaine" to someone after being interviewed by police following the fatal shooting.

Sommer was scheduled to hear a prosecution motion seeking to protect the identity of that witness Tuesday. But special prosecutor Kari Morrissey told the court a hearing on that point wouldn't be necessary because she was withdrawing the motion as the witness had agreed "not to pursue a protective order."

A preliminary hearing in the case, during which the judge will determine if there is probable cause for the prosecution to go forward, is scheduled to take place later this month.