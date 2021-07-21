Judge denies motion to dismiss charges against 3 Honolulu police officers in fatal shooting of teen

Jul. 21—An Oahu district court judge today denied a motion to dismiss murder and attempted murder charges against three Honolulu police officers in connection with the April 5 fatal shooting of a 16-year-old who had methamphetamine in his system and was at the wheel of a stolen car that had allegedly been involved in a violent crime spree.

The ruling came before the start of a preliminary hearing to determine if there was probable cause to continue the prosecution of the officers, where both sides presented witnesses, body worn camera footage, police reports and other evidence.

Earlier in the hearing, the judge also dismissed a defense motion to disqualify city Deputy Prosecutor Christopher T. Van Marter.

The charges of second-degree murder against officer Geoffrey H.L. Thom, 42, a five-year veteran of the force, and second-degree attempted murder against Zackary K. Ah Nee, 26, a three-year HPD veteran, and his partner Christopher J. Fredeluces, 40, who has 10 years of service with the department, were brought by criminal complaint after an Oahu grand jury declined to indict the officers.

Richard H.S. Sing, who represents Thom, Crystal K. Glendon, counsel for Fredeluces, and Ah Nee's attorney, Thomas M. Otake, argued that prosecutors could not deny the will of a jury of the officers's peers and that the grand jury process is an important check on the power of a prosecutor.

Van Marter maintained that the Hawaii Constitution provides multiple pathways for a prosecutor to charge alleged criminals.

Judge William M Domingo agreed. "Statutorily, it is allowed. There is nothing to preclude the preliminary hearing to continue in this matter, " he said this afternoon.

The preliminary hearing for the three officers began after the ruling and lasted until 4 p.m. when Domingo scheduled it to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Van Marter's first two witnesses when the preliminary hearing started were Sho Furuta, a trauma surgeon at The Queen's Medical Center and Masahiko Kobayashi, Honolulu Medical Examiner.

Story continues

Furuta was asked about Sykap's condition when he arrived at the hospital. Doctors performed CPR on him for 30 minutes before finally pronouncing him dead.

Sykap was in a "very, very futile condition for the trauma ward, " said Furuta.

Kobayashi testified about the eight bullet wounds Sykap sustained when officers opened fire.

"Gunshot wound number 1 was in the back of the head. The bullet fractured the skull and went into the brain tissue about one inch, " he said in court.

Only one of the 7 bullets was not recovered from Sykap's body and turned over to evidence specialists, he said.

Sykap's toxicology report revealed methamphetamine and nicotine and their metabolites in his system. Van Marter asked if Sykap ingested the methamphetamine.

"I'm not really sure he ingested ...like food, " Kobayashi testified. "He might smoke, he might ingest, I'm not really sure."

Kobayashi did not know when Sykap took the methamphetamine.

People who use methamphetamine may experience "anxiety, paranoia, aggression, hallucinations, and mood disturbances " according to U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Before the hearing, more than 100 police officers, fire fighters and other supporters rallied in front of the courthouse on Alakea to show support for the officers and demand discipline against Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steven S. Alm for ignoring the grand jury's decision.

The crowd also included counter-protesters supporting the prosecution of the three officers.