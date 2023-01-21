Judge denies motion to dismiss charges for man accused of killing daughter of former lawmaker

Jan. 21—Blake Vickers

Shannon Gilday, the Taylor Mill man accused of murdering Jordan Morgan in a home invasion last year, appeared in circuit court for a pre-trial conference on Friday morning.

Judge Cole Adams Maier dismissed several motions from Gilday's defense — including changing the conditions of his confinement, allowing in person visits with his family, and a request to dismiss all the charges against him.

Friday morning consisted of both a pre-trial conference and arraignment for Gilday, as he also appeared in court for charges of third-degree assault on a corrections officer that allegedly occurred on June 23, 2022. Gilday's defense was unable to enter a plea at the time, so the court made a not guilty plea for those charges on his behalf.

On Jan. 13, Gilday's court representatives filed a motion to dismiss his charges or change the conditions of his confinement for what they deemed "a violation of his civil rights due to cruel or unusual punishment."

According to the motion, Gilday has been housed in solitary confinement for most of his stay at the Madison County Detention Center. His defense argued it has been detrimental to Gilday's mental state and he has shown signs of serious mental illness throughout his incarceration.

"As is readily apparent, Mr. Gilday is exhibiting signs of a serious mental illness. While this may be the reason he is being held in isolation, he is not receiving the necessary mental health treatment to address this very serious health issue. The prolonged stay in isolation (as detailed further below) serves only to exacerbate mental health issues. Mental health services in the jail are extremely limited," the motion from assistant public advocate Kim A. Green read.

They also argued Gilday's housing conditions strain communication with his legal team and that they go against the First, Fifth, Sixth, Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments of the United States Constitution; sections One, Two, Eleven, and Seventeen of the Kentucky Constitution; and the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Person Act, otherwise known as CRIPA.

On Jan. 16, the Commonwealth Attorney's Office responded to the motion.

"The defendant seeks relief, including dismissal of the indictment, based on an assertion that he suffers from an untreated 'serious mental illness.' There is now evidence in the record that the defendant has been diagnosed with a serious mental illness. Any finding by the court that the defendant has a serious mental illness should only be made after following the procedures set forth in KRS 532.135," reads the Commonwealth Attorney Jennifer Smith's response to the motion.

In that same statement, Smith asked the court to bring forward any expert testimony on Gilday's mental state, provided the defendant has any.

Those arguments proceeded further on the morning of Jan. 20, 2023. Gilday's defense team of Tom Griffiths and Kim A. Green said the conditions of their client's confinement were contributing to his rapidly deteriorating mental state.

On those same grounds, they also pushed for a motion to allow Gilday in-person visitation with his family, as the county jail has only allowed visits through video conferencing since the pandemic.

The video conference, Gilday's defense team claimed, further exacerbate his mental instability as Gilday allegedly says his family members are "simulations or robots."

Smith countered the Commonwealth was not aware of the motion regarding in-person visitation. She was resolute in her criticism of both motions on Friday morning.

"I feel like a broken record. There's absolutely no evidence in the record, anything the counsel just stated as grounds for this relief. There is no evidence of mental illness, there's no evidence that he believes his family is bots, no evidence of any of that. I will keep pointing that out," Smith said. "Beyond that, Mr. Gilday is not special. He is entitled to the same visitation opportunities as every other person in the detention center, which includes video conferencing, which he very much avails himself to... I'm sure that Jordan's mother would like to have in-person visitation with her, and she never will."

Given the defense's claims, Maier ordered Gilday be evaluated at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center (KCPC). However, Griffith responded he does not think that KCPC would be able to evaluate Gilday in a timely manner.

"Everyone knows that the evaluations at KCPC are currently taking up to a year. With all respect judge, I don't think Mr. Gilday has a year. I think he needs treatment and help much sooner than that. We would ask the court to hold a hearing regarding necessary treatment as soon as possible," Griffiths said.

Maier responded there had to be something in the record to inform the court and Commonwealth what the nature of the hearing would be about. She also said. while she did not know if KCPC is triaging any patients, the courts would contact the facility to see when Gilday could receive treatment.

"I understand the basic request to have a hearing on an issue. What that hearing looks like, what evidence is going to be admitted into the record, what witnesses are going to be called, how long it's going to take — I don't have any of that information before the court right now to set that hearing," Maier said.

The defense brought forth a letter they provided to the jail about Gilday's mental state and requested that it be filed under seal.

Given the lack of official court record on Gilday's mental state, Maier denied both motions from the defense.

"I do not believe I currently have a record to make informed decisions as requested in these motions," Maier said.

Smith said she would provide discovery for both of Gilday's cases brought forward to the court, believing that Green had requested discovery at this time.

Green replied she would discuss discovery, but had not come to a conclusion on whether she was ready for it. Griffith added the defense was not requesting discovery at this time.

In response, Smith said she believed this was a tactic on the defense's part to enable later arguments. She requested that it be added to the record that the Commonwealth offered to provide discovery in both of Gilday's cases and that it believed the defense declining discovery was a strategy.

Griffith said the defense anticipated having the foundation to allow the court to rule on the motions they brought forward and requested a follow up court date in February or March.

A placeholder date of March 17, 2023 was set, but Gilday will likely receive an earlier date, as his legal team will be working with Maier to schedule something sooner.

According to court records, early in the morning on Feb. 22, Gilday allegedly broke into the home of former state representative Wesley Morgan and opened fire with an AR-15, Morgan's daughter Jordan Morgan as she laid in her bed. Morgan's wife Lindsey and younger daughter Sydney managed to flee the scene. Wesley Morgan allegedly exchanged gunfire with Gilday and was wounded in the process.

According to investigators with the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Gilday was convinced nuclear war was imminent and targeted the residence of former Morgan Residence for the multi-million dollar bunker located inside of the home.

"He told me he was willing to kill everyone inside the residence if necessary in order to access the bunker," said Detective Camron Allen of the Kentucky State Police during a March pre-trial hearing.

Investigators also revealed Gilday had unsuccessfully attempted to break into the bunker inside the Morgan residence once before by using a tunnel. He had scouted out the property on multiple occasions before the invasion.

According to KSP investigators, Gilday confessed to these crimes shortly after being arrested on Feb. 28. He initially plead not guilty to those charges before being lodged at the Madison County Detention Center.

Shortly after his arrest in Madison County, Gilday was charged with additional crimes from a previously unsolved crime in Kenton County.

Gilday was charged with third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking or dispossession.

According to a warrant issued by the Kenton County District Court, Gilday broke into the county's Circuit Court County Clerk's office on Jan. 26, 2020.

He stole several pieces of equipment used to make drivers licenses in addition to other items. A total of $13,230.24 was stolen from the office.

Gilday managed to keep his face hidden in surveillance footage taken at the office. Several of his family members told investigators they believed he had committed the burglary. The stolen items were found damaged beyond repair at a dumpsite. Gilday's own military records, along with those of several other service members, were also found in the wreckage.

Gilday plead guilty to those charges.

In April, Gilday was indicted by a Grand Jury on charges of murder, three counts of attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, and first-degree criminal mischief.

Also that month, Gilday once again faced additional charges stemming from a violent altercation with jail staff.

On April 18, Gilday was arraigned on first-degree strangulation and third-degree assault of a corrections officer, with those charges being sent to a Grand Jury after a preliminary hearing on May 4th.

According to witness testimony from a deputy at the Madison County Detention Center, Steven Howard, the incident happened the morning of April 16. Howard said another deputy at the jail was serving Gilday breakfast when Gilday put one hand on the deputy's shoulder and took him to the floor outside the cell.

In May, Gilday attempted to plead guilty but mentally ill to the charges from the deadly home invasion.

However, prosecutors from the Commonwealth Attorney's office said there must be evidence that Gilday is mentally ill before he can change his plea to guilty but mentally ill. He had initially plead not guilty shortly after being arrested in late February.