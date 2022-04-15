Judge denies motion to dismiss civil case for SC death penalty inmates

Kathryn Casteel, Herald-Journal
·2 min read

South Carolina Circuit Judge Jocelyn Newman denied a motion to dismiss a civil lawsuit filed on behalf of four state inmates on death row.

The lawsuit against the South Carolina Department of Corrections and Governor Henry McMaster seeks to permanently stop the enforcement of 2021 amendments to the state's death penalty statute and alleges that SCDC's current available methods of execution — firing squad or electrocution — are prohibited by the state's constitution.

The suit is filed on behalf of Freddie Eugene Owens, Brad Keith Sigmon, Richard Bernard Moore and Gary Dubose Terry.

It is uncertain what impact Thursday's ruling could have on the pending execution of Richard Moore, whose execution is scheduled for April 29.

The attorney for Richard Moore, Lindsey Vann of Justice 360, talks about the outcome of the hearing outside the courtroom.
The attorney for Richard Moore, Lindsey Vann of Justice 360, talks about the outcome of the hearing outside the courtroom.

“There's a stay motion pending in the South Carolina Supreme Court asking them to stay the execution so that this litigation can go forward,” said Lindsey Vann, an attorney for the plaintiffs. “This may impact their decision on that, but this doesn't directly impact that date for the 29th.”

The denial to dismiss the civil suit moved SCDC to withdraw a motion to stay discovery and now allows attorneys representing the men to fully investigate their claims.

What we know: Death penalty case of Spartanburg County's Richard Moore

"I think that to grant a motion to dismiss, and dismiss the case at this juncture, would be inappropriate," said Judge Newman following her decision. "This is an issue that has never been decided by a South Carolina court, and for me to dismiss this matter at this time would be to tell Mr. Owens, Mr. Sigmon, Mr. Moore and Mr. Terry, that you're not entitled for a court to decide it."

Moore is from Spartanburg County, Sigmon and Owens were sentenced to death in Greenville County while Terry was sentenced in Lexington County.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Kathryn Casteel is an investigative reporter with The Greenville News and can be reached at KCasteel@gannett.com or on Twitter @kathryncasteel.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Judge denies motion to dismiss civil case for SC death penalty inmates

Recommended Stories

  • Lawsuit over South Carolina execution methods can go forward

    A judge ruled Thursday that a lawsuit brought by four death row inmates challenging South Carolina's execution methods can move forward as the state attempts to carry out its first execution in more than a decade. Circuit Judge Jocelyn Newman agreed to a request by the prisoners' lawyers to closely examine officials’ claims that they can’t secure lethal injection drugs, leaving the electric chair and the firing squad as the only options for capital punishment. Attorneys for the inmates, who have largely exhausted their appeals, argued that dying by gunshot or electrocution would be a brutal process which violates a state ban on cruel, corporal and unusual punishments, and that prison officials have shown little proof they can't get the drugs needed to carry out lethal injections instead.

  • SC judge allows death penalty challenge to move forward as inmate’s execution date looms

    Richard Moore, sentenced to death in a fatal 1999 Spartanburg County convenience store robbery, is scheduled for execution on April 29. The state’s two execution methods are the electric chair and the new firing squad.

  • Manchester United boss says fans can speak out as long as they back the team

    Ralf Rangnick insisted supporters can voice their opinions, with a protest expected ahead of the Norwich game.

  • The Truth Behind Toners: Are They Necessary for Your Skincare Routine?

    Are toners necessary for your skincare routine? Find out if you should stop using a toner, when to use a toner, and the best toners for acne-prone skin and anti-aging.

  • Former UK football star a person of interest in murder investigation, sources say

    Police have released surveillance video that appears to show the Dallas Cowboys’ Kelvin Joseph among the group of people who fought with Cameron Ray and his friends earlier that night.

  • Margaret Carswell, medic and ornithologist who painstakingly recorded Uganda’s birdlife during turbulent times – obituary

    Margaret Carswell, who has died aged 87, was a leading authority on the birds of Africa; her Bird Atlas of Uganda still serves as a definitive ornithological record of one of the most biodiverse regions of the planet.

  • Shareholders in AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) have lost 25%, as stock drops 5.6% this past week

    Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if...

  • Here's What Krispy Kreme, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

    A look at the shareholders of Krispy Kreme, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DNUT ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large...

  • Gates says chances of Russia using chemical or nuclear weapons ‘pretty low’

    Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert Gates said the odds of Russian President Vladimir Putin deploying chemical and nuclear weapons in his war on Ukraine are low, despite warnings coming from the White House and elsewhere. A chemical watchdog group is currently investigating Ukrainian claims that Russia used a chemical weapon in the port city…

  • Scotland to be freed from face masks for the first time in almost two years

    Scots will not be legally obliged to wear face masks for the first time in almost two years from Monday, after Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the country’s last remaining Covid-19 restriction would finally be scrapped.

  • A Texas district attorney wants to stop John Henry Ramirez's execution. Here's why.

    Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez filed a motion Thursday to recall Corpus Christi death row inmate John Henry Ramirez's execution date.

  • NYC subway shooting suspect due in federal court

    The NYPD arrested Frank James on Wednesday in connection with the mass shooting on a crowded subway train in Brooklyn. CBS News correspondent Mola Lenghi has been covering the case and joins Vladimir Duthiers and Nancy Chen with more about what led police to the suspect and the charges he faces.

  • Durham probe: Judge denies Sussmann motion to dismiss case; trial to begin next month

    The federal judge presiding over the case of former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann denied his request to dismiss the case brought against him by Special Counsel John Durham Wednesday, ordering that the trial go forward as planned next month.

  • Judge cuts massive $137M award in Tesla racism case to about one-tenth of the amount

    Federal judge reduces the damages awarded to a Black contract worker in a lawsuit over racial discrimination at Tesla's Fremont factory.

  • Class action lawsuit alleges forced ‘sex shows’ in Tennessee jail

    GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A federal class action lawsuit filed by two former inmates accuses Grainger County corrections officers of oppression, sexual abuse, coercion, and intimidation for allegedly forcing female inmates to strip naked and participate in forced-sex acts. Jailer Travis Hank Davis was terminated on April 24, 2021 for violating Code of Ethics, officer misconduct, and abusing…

  • Trump ally Devin Nunes loses CNN defamation appeal

    A federal appeals court said Devin Nunes, the former California congressman and an ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump, cannot revive his defamation lawsuit against CNN over reports he was involved in efforts to uncover damaging Ukraine-related information about Joe Biden. In a 2-1 decision on Thursday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said Nunes failed to seek a correction fast enough, or show he deserved "special damages" for economic loss. Circuit Judge William Nardini said the trial judge "did not err" in finding that Nunes did not comply with applicable California law governing retractions, and thus his $435 million lawsuit should be dismissed with prejudice.

  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom accused of meddling in sexual harassment lawsuit against 'Call of Duty' maker Activision

    One of the prominent lawyers leading a sexual harassment lawsuit against Activision is accusing Newsom of interfering on the company's behalf.

  • Judge finds Tesla liable to Black former worker who alleged bias, but slashes payout

    (Reuters) -A federal judge said on Wednesday Tesla Inc was liable to a Black elevator operator who said the electric car company ignored racial abuse at the factory where he worked, but reduced a nearly $137 million jury award to $15 million. U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco ruled after jurors last October found that Tesla subjected Owen Diaz to a hostile environment at Tesla's factory in Fremont, California by allowing and failing to stop the racism he faced. Diaz, who worked at the plant for nine months in 2015 and 2016, said other employees used racist slurs when speaking to him, and scrawled swastikas and slurs including the "N-word" on bathroom walls.

  • Judge allows Durham to move forward with Sussmann prosecution

    A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that Special Counsel John Durham can proceed with his office’s prosecution against a lawyer with ties to Democrats for making a false statement to the FBI in 2016. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper denied a motion from Michael Sussmann to dismiss the single charge against him, which stems from…

  • California Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision Case

    (Bloomberg) -- A top lawyer for the state of California has resigned, accusing the governor’s office of interfering with a discrimination lawsuit against Activision Blizzard Inc. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Its Pride and CapabilitiesUkraine Update: Russian Warship Sinks; U.S. Eyes Envoy to KyivUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms;