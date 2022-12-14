Judge denies motion to dismiss as defense argues improper jurisdiction in felony murder case

Dec. 13—A Payne County judge dismissed a motion aimed to change the jurisdiction of a felony murder case to Tulsa County on Tuesday.

Jamie Bear, 29, died on Sept. 10, 2019, from a heroin overdose in Perkins. Noah Montague, 28, admitted to police that he sold a half-gram of heroin to Bear the day before in Tulsa, according to an affidavit.

James Ramos, Bear's boyfriend, told police in a noncustodial interview that he and Bear returned to Perkins to take the heroin and it "was different and hit him harder" than usual. He said he found Bear unresponsive with blue lips and vomit on her pillow on the day of her death.

A felony murder charge were filed against Montague in February 2020 in the Tulsa County District Court.

The same charge was filed against Ramos as it is considered unlawful to provide controlled dangerous drugs to another person which results in their death under Oklahoma law, which he is alleged to have done.

The cases were moved to Payne County five months later, as Bear died in Perkins.

While Ramos' case has been rescheduled nine times over the span of 20 months, Montague and his attorney, Zach Smith, have fought to move his case back to Tulsa County since December 2021.

Smith initially argued the state did not have jurisdiction to prosecute Montague because he is not of Native America descent, and Bear is, citing McGirt v. Oklahoma, which affirmed tribal sovereignty. Judge Stephen Kistler dismissed the motion this past February.

Smith then motioned to have the case returned to Tulsa County under a statute that states the jurisdiction of a prosecution for murder is in the county where the injury was inflicted — even when the victim dies in another county. Smith argued Tuesday in court that the injury was inflicted when the heroin was sold in Tulsa County.

Furthermore, he argued, a person charged with murder must be indicted and tried in the county where the injury which caused death was inflicted under Albright v. Territory of Oklahoma.

"The state will have to convince a jury that my client is guilty of a crime," Smith said. "The argument made by the prosecution was, 'The death occurred in Payne County as the result of a crime committed in Tulsa County.' and I agree with them."

Anna Brannon, the lead prosecutor, argued the injury was sustained when the heroin was inserted into Bear's body in Payne County.

"She wouldn't have died if she resold the drugs or not ingested them at all," Brannon said. "Therefore, the injury that caused the death could not have occurred in Tulsa."

Brannon cited a different section in the same statute which states jurisdiction belongs to either county when effects of an offense occur in two or more counties. The Court of Criminal Appeals confirmed that in the 1977 Asberry v. State ruling.

Kistler ruled in favor of the State. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17 under Judge Michael Kulling's docket as Kistler is set to retire at the end of the year.