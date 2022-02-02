Judge denies motion to dismiss as defense argues tribal jurisdiction in felony murder case

Feb. 2—Judge Stephen Kistler ruled Tuesday against the motion to dismiss a felony murder case where Zach Smith, the defense counsel, argued it would fall under tribal jurisdiction.

Noah Montague was charged with first-degree murder in Tulsa County after police alleged he sold drugs to Perkins resident Jamie Bear who later overdosed.

In July 2020, the case was moved to Payne County because Bear, a Native woman, died in Perkins, not Tulsa.

Montague appeared in court Tuesday morning on the motion to dismiss hearing, where arguments were heard.

Smith argued the fact Bear died in Payne County doesn't allow the state to choose what county to prosecute in. Since the alleged heroin sale was in Tulsa County, the case should be dismissed, and the state doesn't have jurisdiction to prosecute in Indian Country, he argued.

"Every element of the crime occurred in Tulsa County," Smith told Kistler.

Smith said selling heroin is a problem, but where Bear died is separate from the conduct that allegedly caused her death.

Smith said the only element that ties his client to this county is Bear's death in Perkins. Every other element of the crime was in Tulsa County, he said.

The statute he referenced was — Okla. Stat. tit. 22, § 124 — which discusses jurisdiction for crimes committed in more than one county. In his motion to dismiss he argued that this crime isn't like an abduction that occurred in one county with a subsequent assault occurring in an adjoining county.

Attorney General counsel Kenneth Towery argued the key element to charge Montague was Bear's death. He also argued the elements of the crime weren't only in Tulsa.

"This didn't just happen in Tulsa," Towery said. "It spanned over multiple counties."

He told the court the State has to prove Bear died due to Montague selling heroin, which police alleged led to her overdose.

"I have to prove a death which happened in this county," he said.

Smith argued the investigation took place in Tulsa, but Towery said Bear's death was investigated in Perkins and drugs found at her house had been seized by local police.

Co-defendant Josiah Ramos was charged with second-degree murder related to Bear's death.

Smith once again argued his client didn't give Bear the heroin. Ramos purchased the heroin from Montague and used it with Bear once in Tulsa, and again in Payne County, Ramos said at his preliminary hearing.

"Ramos is the one who handed it to her," Smith told the court.

Kistler denied the motion to dismiss, saying, "I agree with the state."

Montague will have a hearing on all pending motions on June 1.