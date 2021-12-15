Judge denies motion for mistrial, sentences man to life in prison in fatal 2019 Boynton shooting

A judge sentenced a man found guilty last week of murder to life in prison Tuesday after denying his attorney's motion for a mistrial.

Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer imposed the life sentence on Joshua Peart, 22. Peart was found guilty by a jury last Wednesday in the October 2019 shooting outside a Boynton Beach mini-market that killed 38-year-old Javon Lekeith Johnson and wounded a teenage boy.

Peart, who fired the shots that killed Johnson and wounded the youth, was convicted of first-degree murder and a lesser charge of attempted second-degree murder. During the trial, his attorney, Franklin Prince, requested a mistrial, arguing that a witness for the state had provided testimony that was prejudicial and inadmissible.

State responds to defense motion for mistrial

In a written response filed with the court Monday, the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office asked that the defense's motion be denied, arguing that no error occurred during its questioning of Boynton Beach Police Detective Marco Villari, and that the error alleged by the defense played no role in the jury's verdict.

Peart was one of two men accused in the shooting death of Johnson outside the Cherry Hill Mini Market on Fourth Street on Oct. 18, 2019. Eric Graham, 22, of Boynton Beach is charged with first degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Graham has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His trial started Monday.

In its response to the motion by Peart's defense team, the state noted that it asked Villari whether police had interviewed Graham during the investigation. Villari testified that Graham was interviewed by police investigators.

Villari was asked whether any other suspects had been identified, to which he replied, "Yes." Villari was then asked whether Peart had been identified as a suspect, prompting an objection from Prince that was sustained.

"The state did not seek to make an inference that Eric Graham, the codefendant provided the defendant's name as a suspect," Assistant State Attorney Francine R.A. Edwards wrote in the state's response. "The State recognizes, as this Court did, that the timing of the question about the suspect being a defendant was unfortunately after the question of whether Eric Graham had been interviewed."

The state noted that Villari did not answer the question or provide any additional testimony about Graham's interview.

Investigators said Peart fired shots from the window of a passing SUV that Graham was driving. As the gunfire happened, a 13-year-old boy was standing inside the convenience store waiting to pay for items. The teen was struck in the face, but survived his injury.

Johnson was shot twice in the back as he tried to run into the store for cover. He reportedly was the former boyfriend of Graham's mother. Graham told investigators he was angry and wanted to confront his mother's ex-boyfriend after she told him the man had pulled a gun on her during an argument.

Graham reportedly left his residence in Boynton Beach that day and picked up Peart and someone Peart knew before driving to the store.

He pointed out his intended target to Peart, who then then begin firing shots from an AR-15 rifle, police said.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Judge denies motion for mistrial, sentences man to life for 2019 murder