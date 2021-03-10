Judge denies motion for mistrial in trial of McAlester defense attorney

James Beaty Managing Editor, McAlester News-Capital, Okla.
·4 min read

Mar. 9—A judge denied a prosecutor's motion for a mistrial during opening arguments in the trial of McAlester attorney Brecken Wagner, who is charged with misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and false reporting of a crime.

Wagner is charged in Pittsburg County District Court with obstructing McAlester Police Lt. Bobby Cox at the scene of residential house fire on Sept. 15, 2020, as police were executing a search warrant on the premises. He is also accused of falsely reporting a crime by allegedly calling 911 and claiming police were trespassing on the property.

Wagner pleaded innocent to both counts. His defense team maintains he was representing his clients, who owned the property but did not reside at the site.

Wagner is charged with obstructing Cox by allegedly failing to obey Cox's commands and/or attempting to delay the McAlester Police Department's investigation and/or execution of a search warrant after firefighters and police responded to a residential house fire on Cardinal Lane, according to information filed in the case.

Police obtained a search warrant for the property after McAlester Fire Marshal Clint Armstrong reported seeing syringes, spoons, baggies and a handgun on a bed at the residence while firefighters were making a sweep of the residence to make sure the fire had been extinguished and no one remained inside.

Prosecutor Isaac Shield's verbal motion for a mistrial came Tuesday after a member of Wagner's defense team, Norman attorney David Smith, presented the defense's opening argument.

Smith alluded to "bad blood" and bad feelings, not only between police and Wagner, but also between police and some of the other witnesses he expected to call.

He also alluded to conversations allegedly involving District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan and what Smith characterized as the initial rejection of a request for a search warrant of the Cardinal Lane property by Pittsburg County Associate District Judge Tim Mills.

After jurors left the courtroom, Shields made an oral motion for mistrial, his voice rising in intensity as he outlined his claims that the defense failed to follow proper discovery procedures — which requires both the prosecution and defense to share with each other what witnesses they intend to call and the scope of the witnesses' testimony, among other things.

Shields said he'd only received a single sheet of discovery regarding a defense witnesses, indicating that witnesses at the scene would testify about what they heard and saw during the September 2020 incident on Cardinal Lane.

The prosecutor maintained the state would not be prepared to address the other issues Smith mentioned, since the defense team had not included them in the discovery process. Shields maintained the prosecution has been deprived of a meaningful opportunity to present its case because of what he characterized as an inadequate response to the discovery process by the defense.

"This is absolutely unfair," Shields said.

In response, Smith maintained that prosecutors should have known about some of the issues the defense intends to present, since they are in the public record.

"We don't have to tell them things they already know," Smith said.

Shields countered with "There is nothing that says we're presumed to know anything. Discovery works both ways."

"I had no idea they intended to talk about this," Shields said.

Special District Judge Jerry Moore, of Tahlequah, who is presiding over the trial, cautioned Shields regarding his tone.

"I appreciate your passion. I understand your frustration," he said.

Shields said he meant no disrespect to the court.

Judge Moore denied the motion for a mistrial, opening the way for testimony to begin.

Prosecutors called Armstrong as their first witness. The McAlester fire marshal testified he had contacted police after seeing alleged drug paraphernalia and a handgun lying on a bed inside the residence on Cardinal Lane.

Armstrong testified he did not know Wagner, who came to the scene dressed in shorts and a T-shirt and began asking Lt. Cox questions including "What's going on" and asking if there was a standoff.

Co-defense attorney Rod D. Ring, of Norman, asked Armstrong if it was not usual for people to ask what's going at the scene of a fire, with Armstrong agreeing it was not uncommon.

During direct examination, Armstrong told Shields he had never previously encountered a lawyer showing up at the scene of a house fire.

On cross examination, Ring noted this incident also involved a criminal investigation, and attorneys do sometimes turn up at crime scenes.

A six-person jury, consisting of four women and two men along with a female alternate, was selected Monday evening to hear the trial. Wagner could face up to a year in the county jail as well as fines on both counts if he is convicted.

Since Wagner is a local attorney, both the judiciary and the District 18 District Attorney's office in Pittsburg County recused from hearing the case.

Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.

