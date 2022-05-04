Judge denies motion to move Aaron Dean trial. ‘This case will be tried in Tarrant County’

A judge ruled Wednesday that the murder trial for the former Fort Worth police officer who shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson in 2019 will not be moved out of Tarrant County.

Judge David Hagerman ruled while media coverage has been pervasive and prejudicial, the coverage has not been inflammatory. The motion to move the trial, which Dean’s attorneys filed in November, was denied.

“This case will be tried in Tarrant County,” Hagerman ruled.

Defense attorneys Bob Gill and Miles Brissette, who are representing former officer Aaron Dean, asked the judge for a change of venue, arguing that pervasive media coverage has tainted potential jurors against Dean. Since Monday, the attorneys have presented at least 15 hours of media footage in court about the shooting and its aftermath.

On Wednesday afternoon, Gill also presented several news stories to the court that were published the day before about the hearing itself, including a Star-Telegram article that published Tuesday. He said the continued media coverage proved the defense’s argument that Dean cannot receive a fair trial in Tarrant County. In order to prove a trial should be moved, the defense has to prove media coverage is pervasive, prejudicial and inflammatory.

Aaron Dean, who is charged with the murder of Atatiana Jefferson, walks into the courtroom following a break in the third day of a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday, April 4, 2022, in Fort Worth. Dean’s lawyers requested a delay in the trial and for it to be moved out of Tarrant County.

Dale Smith, one of the prosecuting attorneys in the case, argued Wednesday afternoon that the defense failed to prove that publicity about the shooting would make a fair trial not possible in Tarrant County. As part of his argument, Smith read aloud from Gill’s own book, in which Gill wrote widespread publicity by itself is not considered prejudicial.

According to Gill’s book, Smith said, “the mere existence of media attention is not enough by itself for a change of venue.” The prosecution also noted that the media coverage is available worldwide on the internet and that the case made headlines as a national story.

Gill pushed back, arguing that the media has broadcast inaccurate information and corrupted potential jurors by comparing Jefferson’s death to Botham Jean’s and Breonna Taylor’s.

Gill said the media’s coverage implies “there are a bunch of racist police officers running around Texas shooting African Americans.” And, he said, it implies that Dean is one of those officers.

The defense also argued that statements such as the former Fort Worth mayor and police chief saying there was no justification for the shooting are prejudicial to Dean.

Hagerman ruled on the motion at about 2:45 p.m. He also emphasized that a change of venue motion must be heard to ensure a defendant has a fair trial.

Dean, who is charged with murder in the October 2019 shooting, has been scheduled to appear before a jury on May 16, with jury selection beginning May 9. His lawyers have also filed a motion asking to delay the trial because their lead attorney on the case is ill. Attorneys were beginning to make arguments on that motion Wednesday afternoon.