Judge denies motion to move case of prison rioter out of county

Jun. 15—EBENSBURG — A Cambria County judge has denied a motion filed in Cambria County court on behalf of one of the inmates involved in the October 2020 riot at Cambria County Prison to have his case moved to another county.

Alexis Brolin, 53, is one of 18 inmates who faced a variety of charges in the October 2020 incident that officials said at the time was related to inmate dissatisfaction with COVID-19 protocols in the prison.

Brolin currently only faces a charge of disorderly conduct after charges of criminal conspiracy to engage in a riot, failure to disperse upon official order and riot with the intent to prevent official action first brought forward in the case were reduced.

He is set to face a nonjury trial before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III on July 6.

Last week, Brolin's attorney, Dennis Previte, filed a motion for change of venue, and Wednesday the attorney argued that not only Krumenacker, but the entire bench of Cambria County would be unable to provide Brolin with a fair trial due to prior knowledge of the case as well as bias in favor of those that work at the Cambria County Prison and who worked to investigate the case.

Previte also argued that members of the Cambria County Prison Board, which includes Krumenacker, would have additional knowledge of the incident.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer argued that the commonwealth's position was that any judge in the county could decide the case with impartiality and that the case will be decided on video evidence and the testimony of guards.

Krumenacker denied the motion and stated that he felt he could render a fair verdict in the case.