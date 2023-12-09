Judge denies motion to move Chad Daybell trial back to eastern Idaho

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Chad Daybell’s trial is not moving back to eastern Idaho.

Judge Steven Boyce denied Friday a motion from prosecutors to relocate the trial to back Fremont County, East Idaho News reports.

The trial, which is set to begin April 1, will remain in Ada County, where Boise is located.

Prosecutors had called for a change of venue to bring the case closer to where the bodies of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan were found on Daybell’s property.

They also argued that it would be less expensive to hold the trial outside of the capital city.

In his order, Boyce wrote that “while the expense of conducting trial in Boise is immense, it is still less expensive than attempting, and failing, to seat a jury in Fremont County, only to thereafter return to Ada County.”

Daybell’s wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, was tried and convicted in Boise for her role in the deaths of two of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and Chad Daybell’s former wife, Tammy Daybell.

Chad Daybell is facing a first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges in the deaths of the children and that of his ex-wife.

Last week, Lori Vallow Daybell was extradited to Arizona on two conspiracy to commit murder charges in the deaths of her previous husband and former nephew-in-law, East Idaho News reports.

She pleaded not guilty to those charges. Her trial there is scheduled to start April 4.

