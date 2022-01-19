Judge denies motion to pause Cedar Creek lawsuit, issues gag order

The attempt by the Louisiana Attorney General's office to delay the sexual battery lawsuit involving Cedar Creek School has failed.

Retired Judge Jimmie C. Peters, who is acting as an ad hoc judge for the lawsuit, has denied the attorney general's motion to pause civil proceedings. Depositions for the case will take place as scheduled this week.

The attorney general's office had filed a motion to stay the civil case until criminal proceedings were concluded.

Peters issued the decision on Friday. At the same time, he also issued a stipulation and protective order regarding confidential information. Under this order, information from the case is to remain confidential, and parties from the civil suit are instructed not to speak with the media.

Cedar Creek School in Ruston has been sued by parents of a student they say was bullied and sexually assaulted at the school.

Cedar Creek, a private school in Ruston, is being sued by parents who claim their son experienced repeated bullying and sexual battery over the course of the 2020 school year, and that the school did not effectively intervene to stop it. The lawsuit involves several defendants, including the school, insurance companies, the parents of nine juveniles and staff members.

The Ruston Police Department conducted an investigation in May 2021, and "upon information and belief, the minors whose parents are named as defendants in the civil lawsuit will be charged with misdemeanor offenses." The prosecution of these offenses was then transferred to the attorney general after the 3rd Judicial District Court judge recused himself from the case.

