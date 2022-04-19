Judge denies motion to postpone von Ehlinger trial

Apr. 19—The felony rape trial for former Lewiston Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger remains on schedule for next Tuesday, despite a defense request to postpone it until this fall.

Ada County District Judge Michael Reardon denied the motion to continue during a brief pretrial conference Monday.

Jon Cox, von Ehlinger's Boise attorney, said he submitted the motion based on a misconception that the trial would be delayed anyway, as the court tries to work through an extensive backlog of cases that built up during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Some of those cases have been around since 2019 or 2020," Cox said during a video conference with Judge Reardon. "This case (von Ehlinger's) started in 2021."

Cox also indicated that he has two other trials scheduled for this week and for Monday.

However, Reardon noted those trials were scheduled after the April 26 trial date was set in von Ehlinger's case.

"I also recognize that the state has an interest in maintaining its witness availability," he said. "Given those competing interests, I can't find good cause to grant the motion to continue."

Von Ehlinger faces two felony counts of rape and sexual penetration with a foreign object.

The charges stem from a dinner date von Ehlinger had with a 19-year-old House intern in March 2021, during his first year in the Idaho Legislature.

The two went back to von Ehlinger's Boise apartment and had sex. Von Ehlinger said the sex was consensual, but the intern told Boise police that he forced her to perform oral sex.

Von Ehlinger pleaded innocent to the charges. He was released on his own recognizance following his arraignment last fall.

