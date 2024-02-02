Judge denies motion from prosecutors in murder trial

Feb. 2—Conasauga Judicial Circuit Judge Scott Minter denied a motion from prosecutors in Whitfield Superior Court on Jan. 30 to allow information pertaining to a defendant's previous felony convictions as admissible evidence to jurors in an ongoing murder trial.

Christopher Napoleon Barrett, 38, has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Adairsville resident David Casler-Tyrrell in the parking lot of a bakery off Cleveland Highway in 2021.

Per a bill of indictment, the defendant has also been charged with one count of armed robbery, one count of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit a crime, two counts of receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of concealing a death.

All of the alleged offenses are felonies.

Conasauga Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Cory Rosenberger said Barrett was previously convicted of armed robbery, robbery and theft by taking in 2001; a violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act in 2003; and escape and giving a false name in 2008.

At a pretrial hearing last November, the State indicated that Barrett was also convicted of armed robbery, aggravated assault and misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer in 2008.

"The defendant was released from prison on Feb. 18 of 2021, according to the Department of Corrections' records," Rosenberger told the court. "The State was also going to use that evidence to show — as he is also charged with escape — that he knew that he was in trouble and after he knew he was in trouble he lied."

That, Rosenberger contended, was "very powerful impeachment evidence" for the prosecution.

"The whole purpose of impeachment evidence is that a layperson is more likely to not believe somebody if they are a felon," he said. "The introduction of evidence of a prior felony conviction is intended to afford the jury a basis to infer that the witness' character is such that he would be less likely than the average, trustworthy citizen to be truthful in his testimony."

He noted that the U.S. Court of Appeals employs a five-prong test to make such determinations, which includes the recency of prior convictions.

"In all three of the cases I gave you, judge, are very recent cases in which the court analyzed whether the trial court abused its discretion in allowing convictions older than 10 years old," Rosenberger said. "The Court of Appeals states that the more central to the issue of the defendant's credibility, the more probative his character for truthfulness becomes."

Rosenberger said he anticipated legal counsel for the defendant raising the issue of self-defense in the case.

"There are only two people that saw what actually happened and one of them is still alive," he told the court. "That makes the defendant's truthfulness extremely relevant to this case."

Judge Minter noted that the 2008 armed robbery conviction was already determined admissible to jurors following a prior 404(b) "character evidence" ruling.

"How many do you need?" Minter asked the State.

In response, Rosenberger said, "I'd have to ask the jury, judge, they're the ones that decide — but we're asking for all of them."

At one point in the hearing, Rosenberger said he believed it may be "a better idea" to consider the argument after the defendant testifies — if he chooses to do so in a jury trial.

"He might want to know what I'm going to let in before he decides to testify, that's the problem, Mr. Rosenberger," Minter responded.

Jerry Moncus, the attorney for the defendant, argued that the admission of all of the prior convictions would create nearly insurmountable prejudice against Barrett.

"I expect Mr. Barrett will in fact testify," he said. "Any attack on his credibility, that can be done through their cross-examination without the introduction of things that are so prejudicial that it would be almost impossible to overcome it."

Moncus requested that the additional convictions not be allowed as evidence in the jury trial.

"We just think the probative value does not sufficiently outweigh the prejudicial effect," he said.

Minter noted that the admissibility standard for prior convictions under 404(b) is "substantially lower" than admissions of prior felonies for the purposes of impeachment.

"The 2008 armed robbery, I will allow the State to use that for impeachment purposes as well as to prove intent," he said. "As to the defendant's other prior felony convictions that the State wishes to admit for the purposes of impeachment, the court finds that their probative value is outweighed by their prejudicial effect and they will not be admissible for the purposes of impeachment."