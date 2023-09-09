Judge denies motion to sanction former chief assistant public defender

Sep. 8—Citing "uncharted waters" in the administration of justice Friday, a judge denied a motion filed by a Kern County prosecutor seeking sanctions against former Chief Assistant Public Defender Tanya Richard — now Judge Richard — for allegedly looking at a prosecutor's notes last month during a murder trial.

At a brief hearing to consider the motion filed by prosecutor Gina Pearl, Kern County Superior Court Judge John R. Brownlee said he "had no idea" he would find himself in such a "gray area" where the law is concerned.

In the few weeks between the time the "looking" allegedly took place and Friday's hearing, Richard was sworn in Aug. 28 as the newest Kern County Superior Court judge.

Once Richard was elevated to a judgeship, Brownlee said, he no longer had jurisdiction over the matter.

Pearl argued that Richard, who was not present at Friday's hearing, should be in court to answer questions under oath, and asked Brownlee to delay his decision until Tuesday so she could get Richard on the record by calling her as a witness.

But in the end, the judge denied the request, noting that Richard's actions didn't occur in his presence and had no effect on the trial.

Any action taken on the matter should lie with the presiding judge, he said, or the Commission on Judicial Performance, the independent state agency responsible for investigating complaints of judicial misconduct, incapacity and for disciplining judges.

"I have researched the law extensively," he said.

He said, she said

According to the 37-page motion, which asked for a finding of contempt and a request for sanctions against Richard, the trial of Darnell Lucifer Pierce began July 12, with Richard representing the defendant and Pearl handling the prosecution.

The trial lasted about four weeks and ended Aug. 14 with a guilty verdict of first-degree murder.

According to the transcript of a discussion that took place Aug. 9 outside the presence of the jury, Brownlee told the two attorneys and Richard's investigator that a court clerk and a bailiff had informed him that at the end of the day Aug. 3, and again Aug. 8, they witnessed Richard looking at Pearl's notes for a few seconds, after the jury and Pearl had left the courtroom.

The bailiff, who shared his observations with those present during the discussion, said of the first occasion, "I was at the entrance doors of Department 6 — I did not observe what she was looking at exactly. I just saw her standing over the (prosecutor's) desk for approximately five to seven seconds. Then she proceeded to exit."

On the second instance, the prosecutor had apparently left her notes at the ELMO, an electronic device used by both sides in the utilization of photos and graphics.

"I observed her stop at the ELMO ... her and her investigator. As I was walking up, I observed them staring at notes left by the district attorney. I did tell them it was unethical to be observing the notes of the district attorney. And Miss Richard responded, 'She shouldn't have left them out.'"

Richard denied looking through Pearl's notes.

"This is not a case of me going over to her table, thumbing through notes, looking through notes, or anything like that," Richard told the court. "We were exiting the courtroom, verifying which exhibits are where, and Mrs. Pearl's document was turned face-up.

"I said, 'What's that?' Did stare at it for three seconds or so. Realized it was her notes. Did not touch them. Did not move them."

Teryl Wakeman, who replaced Richard as chief deputy public defender following Richard's elevation to the bench, responded to the prosecutor's motion by describing Richard's ethics as "exemplary and beyond reproach."

"Prior to her elevation to the bench, Judge Richard handled the most serious and the most complex cases in the office," Wakeman said in an email. "The claims made by the District Attorney's Office against now Judge Richard are entirely unfounded and baseless."

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353.