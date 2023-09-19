Judge denies motion seeking copy of forensic expert download for man charged with pornography

A Collier County judge has denied a motion to compel filed on behalf of a Naples man who faces dozens of child pornography charges.

Collier Circuit Judge John McGowan on Monday denied a motion filed on behalf of Sean Rego, 55. His attorney, Donald Day, filed on Aug. 1 a motion seeking a copy of the forensic expert download.

A forensic expert download includes key information about the case, including evidence and steps taken during the investigation.

Rego was arrested in April on 69 child pornography charges.

According to his arrest report, deputies served a warrant at his residence in the 6500 block of Marbella Drive.

Rego possessed the material depicting children engaging in sexual conduct between Sept. 13, 2020, and Oct. 15, 2020, according to his arrest warrant.

He faces 29 charges related to the possession of the material and 40 counts related to the transmission of the material, court records indicate.

The affidavit also includes a Snapchat conversation where Rego allegedly confessed to another user that he engaged with a 15-year-old girl.

All the offenses are second-degree felonies.

Rego is next due in court Thursday for a case management conference.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Man charged with pornography won't get copy of forensic expert download