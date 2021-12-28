Judge denies motion to suppress evidence in Sweetser stolen firearm case

Taylor County 350th District Court Judge Thomas Wheeler has denied a motion to suppress the evidence used to charge murder suspect Luke Sweetser for a stolen firearm.

Wheeler issued his ruling Dec. 21, a day after presiding over a hearing at which Sweetser's defense attorney argued the firearm was discovered unlawfully by Abilene police during a homicide investigation.

Luke Sweetser, Sept. 18, 2020

Sweetser was arrested Dec. 14, 2016, on a charge of theft of a firearm, a state jail felony, after police found an allegedly stolen AR-15 in a gun safe they believed was owned by Sweetser.

His arrest came two days after his brother-in-law, Abilene Realtor Tom Niblo, was shot fatally eight times in his bedroom. At the scene, police found shell casings for a 0.40-caliber handgun.

Sweetser was out on bond for the firearms charge when he was arrested by the North Texas Fugitive Task Force on Sept. 17, 2020, at a Dallas apartment and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Niblo killing.

During the hearing on the motion to suppress, a former Abilene police detective and a current detective testified how they obtained and executed search warrants in the homicide investigation. They also testified how their searches led to discovering the AR-15 and obtaining an additional search warrant for that weapon.

In explaining his ruling, Wheeler stated in a court document that "because the police were looking for trace evidence, the examination of the surface of the AR-15 (where the serial number was recorded) did not exceed the scope of the search authorized by the warrant."

The judge also stated that a detective's reading of the serial number to himself or out loud also did not exceed the search warrant's authorization.

In addition, the judge ruled that probable cause existed for the search warrant obtained for the AR-15 and that a detective's affidavit presented to obtain the search did not contain material misstatements.

A jury trial on the firearms and murder charges is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 28. Sweetser remains in the Taylor County Jail.

Laura Gutschke is a general assignment reporter and food columnist and manages online content for the Reporter-News. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Judge denies motion to suppress evidence in Sweetser firearm case