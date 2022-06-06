Judge denies motion for new trial or evidentiary hearing for Joshua Bauman

A St. Clair County Circuit Court judge denied a motion for a new trial or evidentiary hearing for Joshua Bauman Monday after his appellate attorney claimed Bauman received ineffective legal counsel.

Erin Bartels, assistant defender at the Michigan State Appellate Defender Office, said Bauman was denied a right to a unanimous jury when the jury was not instructed that they must be unanimous as to which theory Bauman was guilty of: first-degree premeditated or felony murder.

Bartels said Bauman also experienced ineffective council when his attorney failed to suppress statements Bauman made to police in transport to the St. Clair County jail and before he was read his rights.

The warrant that led to the search of Bauman's phone failed to establish the required connection between the crime and the phone, which should have been an issue raised by Bauman's attorney, Bartels said.

St. Clair County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Melissa Keyes said usually, when a trial court fails to give a unanimous instruction there is insufficient evidence to support a condition under either theory. This was not the case in Bauman's trial, as the prosecution presented overwhelming evidence to support first-degree murder under both theories, she said.

Keyes said the second issue was previously litigated when Bauman's attorney moved to suppress all the statements he made in transport to the jail. The warrant that led to the search of Bauman's phone also had sufficient connection to the crime, as the phone was used to call Detroit police after one person had been killed and two others shot.

St. Clair County Circuit Court Judge Michael West agreed with Keyes, stating there was overwhelming evidence to support either theory under first-degree murder, the statements that Bauman made to police had previously been litigated and there was sufficient evidence to support the warrant that led to the search of Bauman's phone.

When examining ineffectiveness of legal counsel, West said the decisions made by Bauman's attorney would not have affected the outcome of the trial due to the overwhelming evidence in support of Bauman's conviction.

"The evidence is overwhelming in support of Mr. Bauman's conviction on multiple other rounds, other than that issue," West said. "If that were to go away, it's not going to save the day."

Bauman was found guilty by a jury of first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, first-degree home invasion and felony firearms in March 2021. In August 2018, he shot and killed off-duty police officer Joel Wood and wounded his then estranged wife and her neighbor.

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole in May 2021.

