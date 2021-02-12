Judge denies motions to issue new arrest warrant, increase bail for Kyle Rittenhouse

Catherine Garcia

A Wisconsin judge on Thursday denied requests to issue an arrest warrant and increase the bond for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old accused of killing two people in Kenosha last summer.

The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office accused Rittenhouse of violating the conditions of his bail, after he failed to update the court with his new address. Rittenhouse's attorney said his client had to move due to threats made against him. Rittenhouse has become a cause célèbre for the alt-right, with his supporters raising enough money in November to get him released from custody on a $2 million bond.

Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder denied the motion to increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000, and said while his new address could be given to the court, it would not be made public or shared with prosecutors. "After what this town has been through in the last six months, I don't want any more problems," Schroeder said. "The police don't need any more problems. We don't need to have people's safety in jeopardy in any way."

On Jan. 5, Rittenhouse was spotted at a Wisconsin bar, where prosecutors say he was drinking beer and hanging out with people singing the anthem of the Proud Boys. He was also photographed making a white supremacist hand sign. In response, a judge on Jan. 22 approved new conditions for Rittenhouse's bond, prohibiting him from drinking alcohol, having weapons, and associating with anyone known to harass others based on their race or religion.

Latest Stories

  • China will 'eat our lunch,' Biden warns after clashing with Xi on most fronts

    U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held their first phone call as leaders and appeared at odds on most issues, even as Xi warned that confrontation would be a "disaster" for both nations. While Xi has called for "win-win" cooperation, Biden has called China America's "most serious competitor" and vowed to "out compete" Beijing. On Thursday, Biden told a bipartisan group of U.S. senators at a meeting on the need to upgrade U.S. infrastructure the United States must raise its game in the face of the Chinese challenge.

  • Romney says footage shown at impeachment trial let him know how close he was to danger

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told reporters on Wednesday evening that when House impeachment managers showed previously unreleased law enforcement footage of the Capitol riot during the day's proceedings, he learned just how close he had been to the mob. In the video, Romney is shown running into Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who motions for him to turn around, as he was headed directly toward the rioters. Immediately after the attack, video was released showing Goodman diverting the mob away from the Senate chambers, and Romney told reporters he did not know that the same officer had helped him that day. "I look forward to thanking him when I next see him," Romney said, adding he feels "very fortunate" that Goodman was "there to get me in the right direction." Seeing the new footage of the attack was "very troubling," he said, and witnessing the "great violence that our Capitol Police and others were subjected to ... tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional."

  • Sri Lanka to allow burial of COVID-19 victims following ban

    Sri Lanka will begin giving permission for Muslims who die of COVID-19 to be buried, the prime minister said Wednesday, following an outcry over a previous ban. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa gave the assurance in response to a question from a lawmaker in Parliament. Sri Lanka has required the cremation of all people who die from COVID-19, saying the virus in human remains could contaminate underground water.

  • How to Add a Little Extra Luxury to Your Bath Time

    If not a lot of luxuryOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Taiwan expresses 'admiration' for Biden concern in Xi call

    Taiwan's government expressed its thanks to and "admiration" for U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday after he told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping of his concerns about Beijing's pressure against the island China, which claims as its own territory. Biden's government, which took office on Jan. 20, has moved to reassure democratic Taiwan that its commitment to them is "rock solid", especially after China stepped up its military activity near the island shortly after Biden's inauguration. Biden, in his call with Xi, underscored his "fundamental concerns about Beijing's coercive and unfair practices, its crackdown in Hong Kong, reported human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan", according to the White House.

  • Yahoo News reporter asks if White House considers Capitol riot a 'coup'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaski held a briefing on Wednesday and was asked by White House Correspondent Hunter Walker if the administration considers the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol an attempted "coup."

  • Murkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-elected

    Previously unreleased footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shown during Wednesday's impeachment proceedings left Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) "angry," "disturbed," and "sad," she told reporters Wednesday night. The video and audio showcased the brutality of some members of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol. In one clip, an officer was shown getting crushed in a doorway, while other videos showed officers getting shoved as they tried to keep rioters back. "I don't see how after the American public sees the whole story laid out here ... how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency," Murkowski told reporters. The House impeachment managers put together a timeline detailing where the rioters were at the Capitol, Trump's messages to the mob, and pleas lawmakers made to Trump in an attempt to get his supporters to leave the complex. The managers are trying to prove that Trump incited an insurrection, and they are making "a strong case," Murkowski said. "The evidence that has been presented thus far is pretty damning."

  • China bans BBC World News from broadcasting

    China has criticised the BBC for its reports on coronavirus and persecution of the Uighurs.

  • Pakistan commutes death sentence for 2 mentally ill convicts

    In a landmark ruling, Pakistan's top court on Wednesday commuted the death sentences of two mentally ill prisoners who have spent decades on death row, the first such ruling in this conservative Muslim-majority nation. The decision by the Supreme Court was quickly hailed by Justice Project Pakistan, a rights group that has fought an extensive, years-long legal battle for the two inmates. One of the two prisoners whose sentence was commuted, Kanizan Bibi, has spent 30 years on death row.

  • Warnock Under Investigation for Role in Stacey Abrams’ Voter Registration Org

    Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019. The board will refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The only Democrat on the board, as well as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, abstained from the vote. Nse Ufot, the CEO of New Georgia Project, pushed back against the claims in a statement, saying the board meeting was “the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019.” “We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official,” Ufot said. In December, Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” Warnock resigned from the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020. Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor, losing by roughly 55,000 votes to Governor Brian Kemp. She claimed that Kemp, who was then- Georgia secretary of state, had won thanks to voter suppression efforts he implemented during his time in office, such as purging voter roles.

  • Lawyer David Schoen leaves impeachment trial to do Fox News interview ‘on Trump’s orders’

    The lawyer went on the cable news channel to call the impeachment managers' argument 'offensive'

  • 8 sentenced to death in Bangladesh for killing publisher

    Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal Judge Majibur Rahman announced the verdicts in a packed courtroom in the presence of six defendants. Another two, including sacked military official Sayed Ziaul Haque Zia, remain at large. The judge had earlier issued arrest warrants for them.

  • Man dies by suicide outside U.S. representative's Texas home

    Police said there is no reason to believe there is a further threat to Van Duyne, a Republican. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

  • Myanmar ruler calls for end to protests as U.S. imposes sanctions

    Washington announced a first round of sanctions, while European Union lawmakers called on their countries to also take action against the military leadership and Britain said it was considering measures to punish the Feb. 1 takeover. The coup and the detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi along with scores of others have prompted the biggest demonstrations since a 2007 'Saffron Revolution' that ultimately became a step towards now halted democratic change. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing addressed the protests for the first time in public, blaming "unscrupulous persons" for stoppages in a growing civil disobedience movement by medics, teachers, railway workers and other government employees.

  • Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, and Mike Lee met with Trump's defense team

    After the House impeachment managers finished presenting their arguments against former President Donald Trump, three of his staunchest Republican supporters in the Senate — Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Mike Lee of Utah, and Ted Cruz of Texas — conferred with Trump's attorneys, who will present their defense on Friday. Trump lawyer David Schoen told reporters on Thursday evening they discussed "how this format goes, you know, the question-and-answer period, all that." Graham, Lee, and Cruz are "friendly guys," Schoen said, and after they chatted "about procedure," the conversation moved on to "where they're from and all that ... I said to them it was a great honor to have the opportunity to talk to them." He denied that they told him questions they planned on asking. Graham, Lee, and Cruz are jurors in the Senate trial, and while they are supposed to be impartial, they have already made it clear they won't vote to convict Trump on charges of inciting an insurrection. During Trump's first Senate impeachment trial, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) admitted he was "going to coordinate with the president's lawyers," adding that "there is no chance the president is going to be removed from office."

  • Lebanese ex-army chief testifies in Beirut port blast probe

    Lebanon's former army chief told the lead investigator of last year's massive Beirut port blast on Thursday that he had recommended, years before the explosion, that tons of seized ammonium nitrate stored there be sold privately or sent back to importers. The military had no use for the volatile chemical, testified Jean Kahwaji, who was army chief until 2017. The army, after carrying out tests, said it had no use for the ammonium nitrate because it was a large amount and "has limited use and because it dissolves with time, it constitutes a danger if stored for a long time,” Kahwaji said.

  • Bill Barr stopped George Floyd’s killer from pleading guilty, report says

    Protests gripped the country for days after the killing as protesters called for accountability

  • Indian state rejects Bharat Biotech vaccine approved without efficacy data

    An opposition-ruled Indian state said on Thursday it had asked the federal government to halt the supply of a homegrown COVID-19 vaccine until its efficacy could be proven in an ongoing late-stage trial. India, which has reported the world's second-highest number of COVID-19 cases after the United States, has vaccinated more than 7 million front-line workers since Jan. 16 using COVAXIN developed by Bharat Biotech as well as a vaccine licensed from AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Bharat Biotech, which created COVAXIN with the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research, has said efficacy data from the late-stage clinical trial on nearly 26,000 volunteers will be out by next month, leading to criticism from epidemiologists that it was approved too hastily for emergency use.

  • Why China may not be cheering Myanmar’s military takeover

    Myanmar’s coup has put a spotlight on its relationship with China. But the military taking back more power isn’t necessarily a plus for Beijing.

  • How a leading anti-Trump group ignored a crisis in its ranks

    Last June, the Lincoln Project was on a high. Led by several prominent former Republican consultants, its slickly produced ads attacking President Donald Trump made it perhaps the best known of the so-called Never Trump organizations. The group tried to claim a higher moral ground in an effort to purge Trump from the GOP.