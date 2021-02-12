Judge denies motions to issue new arrest warrant, increase bail for Kyle Rittenhouse

A Wisconsin judge on Thursday denied requests to issue an arrest warrant and increase the bond for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old accused of killing two people in Kenosha last summer.

The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office accused Rittenhouse of violating the conditions of his bail, after he failed to update the court with his new address. Rittenhouse's attorney said his client had to move due to threats made against him. Rittenhouse has become a cause célèbre for the alt-right, with his supporters raising enough money in November to get him released from custody on a $2 million bond.

Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder denied the motion to increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000, and said while his new address could be given to the court, it would not be made public or shared with prosecutors. "After what this town has been through in the last six months, I don't want any more problems," Schroeder said. "The police don't need any more problems. We don't need to have people's safety in jeopardy in any way."

On Jan. 5, Rittenhouse was spotted at a Wisconsin bar, where prosecutors say he was drinking beer and hanging out with people singing the anthem of the Proud Boys. He was also photographed making a white supremacist hand sign. In response, a judge on Jan. 22 approved new conditions for Rittenhouse's bond, prohibiting him from drinking alcohol, having weapons, and associating with anyone known to harass others based on their race or religion.

