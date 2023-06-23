Judge denies move by ex-Stockton police officer to get sex assault case dropped

Lawyers for an ex-Stockton police officer charged with sexual assault were unsuccessful this week in convincing a San Joaquin County judge to toss the case.

At court Tuesday morning in downtown Stockton, Judge Patrick Smalling denied a motion to dismiss filed by attorneys for Nicholas Bloed.

Until last year, the 42-year-old was a sergeant at the Stockton Police Department. In November, he was arrested and charged with more than a dozen counts of sexual assault and other crimes.

Bloed is represented by Allen Sawyer, a well-known defense attorney who represented former Stockton mayor Anthony Silva in his embezzlement case and had his own brush with the law around two decades ago.

Also Tuesday, prosecutors voluntarily dropped one count of bribery against the ex-officer, according to Lee Neves, a spokesman for the district attorney.

The bribery charge arose from an incident in which Bloed allegedly pressured a woman to send him nude photos in exchange for information about her ex-boyfriend, Neves said. Bloed allegedly used the police department's computer system to find the information, he said.

Prosecutors plan to charge Bloed with unauthorized computer access for the incident, Neves said.

Per Tuesday’s decision, the ex-officer can expect for now to face the bulk of the original charges at trial, which include oral copulation by force, sodomy by force and rape.

At pretrial hearings in December, multiple people testified about feeling pressured into having sex with Bloed because of his status as a police officer. Some who testified said they engaged in consensual sexual acts with Bloed, but intoxication and the possibility of arrest played into their decision.

Those who testified included men and women, and ranged in age from their early 20s to over 50 years old.

“I was afraid to say no," one woman said. "I was afraid he would put me in jail.”

Earlier this month, Judge Smalling denied a request by Bloed's attorney for the ex-officer to be allowed to travel outside San Joaquin County — and as far south as Fresno — for work.

Bloed is scheduled to return to court in September for further arraignment.

