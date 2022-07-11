Judge denies MU motion to suppress subpoena in Danny Santulli Fiji criminal hazing case

Boone County Circuit Judge Jeff Harris on Monday denied a University of Missouri motion to suppress a subpoena filed by the defense attorney for Thomas Shultz.

Shultz, of Chesterfield, and Ryan Delanty are each charged with a felony under Missouri's anti-hazing law in the October 2021 incident at Phi Gamma Delta that related to the alcohol poisoning of freshman pledge Danny Santulli. Shultz is also indicted for felony tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

Santulli has severe brain damage and is blind and unable to walk or talk. He is with his family in Minnesota where he requires around-the-clock care.

Former University of Missouri Fiji pledge Daniel Santulli is back in the care of his parents, but his condition hasn't improved, the family's attorney said.

MU attorney Nicholas Beydler filed the motion to quash the subpoena on behalf of Julie Drury, MU assistant dean of students. The subpoena filed by Shultz's attorney, Brent Haden, seeks Drury's communication with staff and media, a list of people interviewed related to the incident and all her communication with MU police about the incident.

MU has imposed sanctions on 13 students involved in the hazing incident. The fraternity, known as Fiji, has been kicked off campus.

"The subpoena is overly broad and burdensome," Beydler said.

Drury doesn't have any direct evidence, he said.

"Ms. Drury doesn't have first-hand knowledge of the underlying events," Beydler said.

The subpoena was proper, Haden said.

"The university is trying to prevent us from getting information that is essential to the case," Haden said.

Everything listed in the subpoena is related to his defense of Shultz, Haden said.

"I think it's entirely feasible she will eventually be a witness in the case," Haden said.

Harris denied the university's motion, allowing the subpoena to proceed.

"I think these requests that are made are reasonable," Harris said. "I believe they're tailored adequately. I don't believe they're overly broad."

The courtroom discussion also addressed privacy interests of students not involved in the criminal case.

The attorneys disagree on the time frame for Drury to produce the documents, with Beydler asking for 60 days and Haden asking for 30 days.

Harris granted 41 days, until Aug. 22, the date of the next status hearing in the case. Drury also must participate in a deposition within 30 days of producing the information.

Shultz appeared by video. He has posted $50,000 bond, which Haden said is a record amount in Boone County for a class D felony.

Haden waived formal arraignment and entered a "not guilty" plea on his client's behalf. He plans to request a change of venue for the case, he said.

Harris imposed more conditions to Shultz's bond. He ordered Shultz to surrender his passport and avoid any place where intoxicating substances are available.

Shultz isn't a flight risk, Haden said.

"I'm just imposing a bond condition, I'm not suggesting anything untoward will happen," Harris said.

Delanty had been designated as a kind of mentor to Santulli, or "pledge dad." Shultz was vice president and treasurer of the fraternity.

Delanty's next hearing in his case is scheduled for Aug. 15.

