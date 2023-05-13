Judge denies parole for Hazleton vehicular homicide felon

May 13—WILKES-BARRE — A Hazleton man will spend more time beyond his minimum sentence of one year at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for the vehicular death of a 15-year-old boy.

President Judge Michael T. Vough denied parole for Gabriel Hernandez Mendez, 40, who was sentenced April 26, 2022, to one-to-two years in prison after pleading guilty to homicide by vehicle.

Hazleton police charged Hernandez Mendez with fleeing the scene after striking Hector Padilla, who was riding a bicycle on South Poplar Street on June 12, 2021.

Padilla suffered serious injuries to his arm and head. He was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital — Cedar Crest where he was removed from life support and died June 18, 2021. An autopsy revealed Padilla died from blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

Padilla's family criticized the plea agreement offered by prosecutors that involved the withdrawal of the most serious charge, accidents involving death, which carries a mandatory sentence of three years in state prison.

When Hernandez Mendez was sentence, he was awarded work release allowing him to leave the county prison for employment.

Attorney Edward Olexa who filed the petition for parole said Hernandez Mendez has been a model inmate, works 40 to 60 hours a week at his employer and has received a promotion. Olexa said Hernandez Mendez was remorseful by accepting responsibility for the teen's death.

Katie Ovalles, Padilla's aunt, strongly opposed parole for Hernandez Mendez telling Vough that Padilla's mother will never hear her son wish her a Happy Mother's Day or celebrate birthday parties.

Vough acknowledged Hernandez Mendez is doing well in prison and at his employer but cited the egregious offense in denying parole.

It was Hernandez Mendez's second attempt at parole. His first petition for early release was denied as Vough deemed it was filed prematurely.

