Judge denies post-conviction relief

Jul. 28—A district judge denied a post-conviction relief petition to change the sentence of a man given life in prison after pleading guilty to murder.

Cole Marcell pled guilty to first-degree murder in May 2021 for the killing of Sarah Warden on July 2018 by stabbing her with a knife. He was sentenced to life in prison for at least 30 years with no possibility of parole. Marcell was one of three to take part in the killing of Warden, along with Gabriel Mattingly and Amanda Jones.

Marcell filed a petition for post-conviction relief Dec. 13, 2021, seeking to have his sentence vacated. Post-conviction relief is a civil case against the state alleging a conviction was in violation of law.

In his petition, he alleges that his attorney misrepresented expectations when he pleaded guilty, the motions he requested weren't filed, his request to go to trial was neglected, he wasn't advised to continue the sentence, wasn't advised to get his guilty plea back and his attorney didn't tell the prosecutor about certain evidence, according to the court documents.

Second District Court Judge Adam Green dismissed the case July 20 stating that "no purpose would be served by any further proceedings" and decided that Marcell isn't entitled to post-conviction relief, such as having his sentence vacated or going to trial. The judge therefore granted a motion for summary dismissal and found that an evidentiary hearing wasn't necessary, according to the court documents.

Green ruled that the court didn't abuse its discretion in entering the sentence for Marcell, compared to other defendants, nor was the advice from his attorney ineffective. In the court documents Green writes that Marcell didn't prove that the allegations of deficient advice would have changed the outcome of his case, according to court documents.

Green also stated in that Marcell didn't show any evidence that his constitutional rights were violated.

"There exists no material issues of fact in this matter," the document states, in giving Marcell post-conviction relief.

According to the prosecution, Marcell orchestrated the killing of Warden to steal her $800 Social Security check for drug money. Prosecutors said Marcell drove Warden, along with Jones and Mattingly, to a secluded area in Waha and all three took part in her killing, according to previous reporting in the Tribune.

Mattingly was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison for concealing the killing and Jones was sentenced to 15-30 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

