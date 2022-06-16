Judge denies reduced bond for man accused of raping woman in Ravenna

Portage County Courthouse in Ravenna, Ohio

A Portage County judge has rejected a request to lower the bond for a man charged in the alleged rape of a woman in Ravenna in November 2021.

During a bond hearing Monday, Judge Laurie J. Pittman ordered the continuation of a $7,500 bond that she set during the May 13 arraignment for Wooster resident Levi M. Kline, 31, according to Portage County Court of Common Pleas records.

The bond was paid June 1. It includes a condition that places Kline on electronically monitored home arrest, with work privileges, at his expense and that he is to have no contact with the woman.

Attorney Abigail Schock, a public defender representing Kline, filed a motion last month to modify the bond to $5,000. In the motion, Schock said Kline has no prior criminal record, cooperated with investigators, remaining in contact with them, and turned himself in to police when requested. He has been employed full time, has a child, is a long-time Wooster resident and would live there with his mother if released, the motion states.

"Mr. Kline is not a flight risk," says the motion. "He has substantial ties to the area and strong familial support."

According to court records, Kline is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman in Ravenna on Nov. 30. A grand jury indictment containing a single first-degree felony rape charge was filed on May 5. Kline was booked into Portage County Jail on May 10, according to a jail booking log.

Another attorney representing Kline at the time entered a not guilty plea to the charge on Kline's behalf during his arraignment.

Kline is scheduled for a jury trial on July 19.

