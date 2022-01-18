Judge denies reduction, reconsideration of Alex Murdaugh's $7 million bond

State Grand Jury Presiding Judge Alison Renee Lee denied a motion for a bond reduction for suspended South Carolina attorney Richard Alexander Murdaugh.

On Tuesday, Lee filed a written order as a follow up to the Monday, Jan. 10, virtual bond hearing in which attorneys for Murdaugh pleaded for a bond reduction or reconsideration.

Judge Lee's ruling said, "After considering all of the information provided, this Court finds that the current bond is reasonable to assure his appearance in court as Defendant remains a flight risk and potential danger to himself and the community. Defendant's motion to reconsider and reduce the bond is DENIED."

Murdaugh remains detained in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, S.C. on his original $7 million bond, with no ten percent option, as he faces 51 criminal charges.

This story will be updated.

S.C. Judge Alison Renee Lee

More lawsuits: Alex Murdaugh facing eight more potential lawsuits over allegations of stolen money

PMPED no more: As Alex Murdaugh saga continues, a new law firm is announced in Hampton County

Monday, Jan. 10 bond hearing coverage

After a one hour and 44 minute virtual bond hearing, State Grand Jury Presiding Judge Alison Renee Lee made no immediate decision on whether suspended S.C. attorney Richard Alexander Murdaugh Sr. should have his $7 million bond reduced.

"I will take the matter into consideration and issue a written order," Judge Lee said, after hearing at length from the prosecutors, Murdaugh's lead defense attorney, one victim, and attorneys for numerous victims.

Before any of the victims had an opportunity to speak, Murdaugh attorney Richard Harpootlian said, “The victims, I’ve heard them before and it’s the same old song.”

“While there have been people victimized, we haven’t been able to vet those cases to determine if Alex Murdaugh had anything to do with their victimization,” he added.

Harpootlian added that the prosecution was simply trying to distract from the fact that they are unable to properly investigate the deaths of Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, who were shot and killed at their Colleton County home on June 7, 2021, in a case that has netted no arrests to date.

Story continues

Murdaugh, who is facing 12 state grand jury indictments, containing 51 separate financial crimes charges, is currently in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, S.C. Judge Lee agreed to the multi-million bond, with no ten percent option, during a Dec. 13 virtual bond hearing.

Previous hearing: Former attorney receives $7 million bond on 48 state grand jury charges

In addition to his current $7 million bond, with no ten percent option, if released on bond Murdaugh will be facing bond restrictions that include house arrest, GPS electronic monitoring, surrendering of passport, waiver of extradition, mandatory mental health counseling, substance abuse counseling and random drug testing.

Judge Lee also stipulated that if Murdaugh is committed to a residential treatment facility it must be a facility located in South Carolina. Murdaugh is also not allowed to have any contact with witnesses, victims or co-defendants in these cases.

After State Grand Jury indictments in November and December, Murdaugh is accused of stealing $6,218,923.33 from numerous victims.

Bond was previously denied by South Carolina Judge Clifton Newman on Nov. 10, pending a psychiatric evaluation.

Order on Reconsideration of Bond (02875070xd2c78) by Lauren Young on Scribd

Murdaugh defense's position

To prompt Monday’s hearing, on Jan. 4 Murdaugh attorneys Harpootlian and James Griffin filed a motion for bond reduction with the Clerk of the S.C. State Grand Jury. The motion seeks to have their client's multi-million bond reduced or reconsidered altogether, and to set a hearing to grant Murdaugh a pre-trial release on a "reasonable bond."

The motion asserts that the South Carolina constitution provides the right for every person to be released on bail unless they are facing charges for a capital or violent offense, and adds that the constitution further prohibits excessive bail.

Criminal charges: Alex Murdaugh, Smith indicted in alleged murder-for-hire insurance scheme

"The court's order requiring a seven million dollar surety bond is tantamount to no bond at all," Murdaugh's attorneys state in the motion.

During Monday’s hearing, Harpootlian stressed to the court that his client had no assets. He told the court that Murdaugh was having to ask relatives for more money in his jailhouse canteen just “to buy clean underwear.”

“He needs more money, because he’s like to get more underwear,” Harpootlian said.

Harpootlian stressed to the court that while Murdaugh does have assets, he does not have access to those assets in order to post bond. To present his case, he interviewed attorney John Thomas Lay, who has been appointed by the courts as a Co-receiver over Murdaugh’s assets in the face of seven ongoing civil suits. Lay and Co-receiver Peter McCoy are responsible for Murdaugh’s assets and for creating a settlement fund for any civil claims.

Lay testified that Murdaugh currently had three bank accounts containing a total of $10,000, which he doesn’t have access to. Lay also told the court that Murdaugh has “substantial” real estate assets, including ownership in several small islands in Beaufort County, as well as a retirement account in excess of $2 million, but the courts won’t allow him access to those assets, either. Other assets, such as trusts, are protected assets, which Murdaugh also can’t use for bond, Lay said.

Murders, mystery, money: Here's a timeline of the Murdaugh family killings

Murdaugh’s attorney also stated to the court that Murdaugh was not a flight risk or a danger to the community.

“He had plenty of opportunity to flee, but he didn’t,” Harpootlian said. “There is no evidence whatsoever that he poses a danger to anyone in the community. I think it’s bogus, that idea that he is a threat to the community."

The prosecution’s, victims’ positions

“A man that is a danger to himself is a danger to others,” said Creighton Waters, the lead prosecutor with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, referencing the Labor Day 2021 incident in which Murdaugh is charged with conspiring to have himself shot and killed for insurance money.

He also mentioned Murdaugh’s alleged opioid addiction, calling it “the most dangerous kind of addiction.”

Waters asked the court to keep the current bond restrictions in place.

Eric Bland, an attorney for one group of alleged Murdaugh victims, said that their primary interest was in preserving Murdaugh’s assets – and his life.

Justin Bamberg, an attorney representing several of Murdaughs alleged victims, asked the court to not reconsider the bond amount, and if anything, to increase it. He disputed the defense’s claim that Murdaugh was not a flight risk.

“Committing suicide is the ultimate attempt to flee,” Bamberg said. “None of the victims want Mr. Murdaugh to hurt himself or commit suicide.”

Bamberg added that Murdaugh has money and secrets that “would go down with him” in the event he killed himself.

Lt. Thomas L. Moore, who was allegedly victimized by Murdaugh while the suspended lawyer was acting as his attorney, said that “Alex Murdaugh is a financial threat, and a flight risk… He’s a financial threat… he’s going to con somebody.”

“We still don’t know where all his money is at,” he added. “If we still don’t know that, how do we turn him loose?”

More about the charges against Alex Murdaugh

Murdaugh is accused of stealing money from his former law client, other attorneys, his former law firm, and even the family of his late housekeeper.

On Dec. 9, the South Carolina State Grand Jury issued seven indictments consisting of 21 charges against Murdaugh. These new indictments charged Murdaugh with nine counts of Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent; seven counts of Computer Crimes; four counts of Money Laundering and one count of Forgery.

On Nov. 19, the State Grand Jury issued five indictments, totaling 27 counts, against Murdaugh. These indictments charged Murdaugh with four counts of Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent; seven counts of Obtaining Signature or Property by False Pretenses; seven counts of Money Laundering; eight counts of Computer Crimes; and one count of Forgery.

In December, Murdaugh was charged with respect to alleged schemes to defraud victims of $1,365,440.24. When combined with the State Grand Jury Indictments from November, the alleged total is $6,218,923.33.

Murdaugh, 53, was suspended from the practice of law by order of the state Supreme Court on Sept. 8.

Murdaugh was previously indicted by a Colleton County Grand Jury for offenses related to an alleged scheme to commit suicide and defraud an insurance company.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Alex Murdaugh case: Judge denies reduction, reconsideration of $7M bond