Judge denies release of woman indicted on murder charge

Oct. 8—A federal judge denied the pre-trial release of a woman indicted for the 2019 shooting death of a McAlester man based on her risk of danger to the public.

Brenda Burdue Savage, 57, of Del Valle, Texas, was indicted by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Oklahoma for the death of 40-year-old Bart Jameson.

The federal grand jury charged Savage by indictment on second degree murder in Indian Country, use, carry, brandish, and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and causing the death of a person in the course of a violation of Title 18 U.S.C. 924 (c)(1)(A).

A detention hearing was held Friday morning via video conference with U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven P. Shreder hearing argument.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Mattis told Shreder that the position of the government is there is no condition "or combination of conditions" that would reasonably assure Savage would appear for future court hearings or that the community would be safe if she is released from custody.

Mattis said although she was released on bond during her state case "the bond hearing in the state of Oklahoma is obviously entirely different" than the requirements of the United States.

The U.S. Assistant Attorney also said with Savage facing significant prison time and "that that alone is enough to cause someone to flee."

Jacob Reynolds, Savage's defense attorney, argued his client that sat on bond for more than two years on a first-degree murder charge with a minimum punishment of life in prison and that she was on-time for every proceeding during that time.

"Any sentencing level brought up by opposing counsel is moot at this point because Savage was facing more than that coming into this," Reynolds said.

Reynolds said although Savage is facing a second-degree murder charge, it's a "one-off" incident because she has no criminal history and had no motivation to commit the crime "based on the discovery" received in the case from the government.

Story continues

"The weight of the evidence against her is limited at best," Reynolds said.

Shreder then asked Reynolds if there was a confession made by Savage.

"Judge, we question whether or not it's even a confession," Reynolds said. "Mrs. Savage couldn't even stand up at that time. We have arguments that this may not even be her answer in the affirmative or that she even knew what was happening at that moment."

Reynolds also told the judge that Savage has numerous medical conditions that will continue to cause her pain if she is kept in pre-trial detention.

The defense also said he and his client intents to go to trial in December and that they will not sign a waiver of speedy trial.

After hearing arguments, Shreder said that he was not concerned about Savage being a flight risk and that his main concern was public safety due to the nature of the offense and a confession.

"I order her detained pending further proceedings," Shreder said.

Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com