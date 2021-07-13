  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Judge denies request to change 'trauma' wording in Chauvin memo

Janelle Griffith
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Minnesota judge who handled Derek Chauvin's murder trial in George Floyd's death has denied the state attorney general's request to modify his sentencing order to delete suggestions that child witnesses did not suffer trauma and accused the prosecutor of "injecting supposed racial presumptions" in the case.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill said in an order Tuesday that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison "mischaracterizes" his sentencing memo and "misperceives" what the court's focus should be: Chauvin's conduct toward Floyd on May 25, 2020. Ellis' office prosecuted the case and requested the modification in a letter to the court last week.

"What the court wrote is that 'the evidence at trial did not present any objective indicia of trauma,'" Cahill wrote. "It is certainly possible that the witnesses experienced some level of emotional trauma from this incident, but the State failed to prove it."

Minnesota Judge Peter Cahill addresses the sentencing hearing for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on June 25, 2021. (Court TV)
Minnesota Judge Peter Cahill addresses the sentencing hearing for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on June 25, 2021. (Court TV)

Cahill said that he neither found nor wrote that the four child witnesses were not traumatized.

Ellison's spokesman said his office was reviewing the judge's order and did not yet have a comment.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Floyd's neck for 9½ minutes while Floyd said he couldn't breathe and went limp, was convicted in April of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced last month to 22 and a half years in prison.

In the sentencing memo, Cahill said the presence of children on the scene did not factor into Chauvin's punishment because the affect on them was not "so substantial and compelling" as to warrant it, a determination that drew criticism from some legal and trauma experts, as well as Ellison.

In his filing last week, Ellison said that he was not seeking any change to Chauvin's sentence. He asked that Cahill remove suggestions that four girls who witnessed Floyd's death and testified at Chauvin's trial weren't traumatized by what they saw. One of the girl's, Darnella Frazier, who was 17 when she recorded a cellphone video of Floyd's arrest that brought international attention to his death, testified that she sometimes lies awake at night "apologizing and apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting and not saving his life."

"Discounting the trauma of the children who testified at trial — in an authoritative judicial opinion, no less — will only exacerbate the trauma they have suffered," Ellison wrote. "The Court should correct the public record to avoid that result."

Ellison cited research showing that children process trauma differently from adults and that adults tend to discount the impact of trauma on Black girls, including through adultification, a perception that they are less innocent and more like adults than their white peers.

Cahill accused the state of "injecting supposed racial presumptions" in the case. Cahill said that he never mentioned the races or ethnic statuses of the observers at the scene or of the child witnesses, three of whom were 17 at the time and are now 18. Two of the girls are white and the two others, Frazier and her 9-year-old cousin, are Black, Cahill wrote.

"Whether 'adultification' of 'Black girls' is, as the State insists, 'common in American society, including in the criminal justice system,'" Cahill wrote, "this court emphatically rejects the implication that it played any part in the Court's sentencing decision."

Cahill noted iin the 22-page sentencing memo that while he had previously found four aggravating factors in Floyd's death, only two allowed him to sentence Chauvin to 10 years above the presumptive penalty of 12½ years under state sentencing guidelines. Two factors that justified a higher sentence, or what is known as an upward departure of sentencing guidelines, he wrote, were Chauvin's abuse of his position of trust or authority as an officer and his treating Floyd with particular cruelty.

Cahill concluded his order by saying: "This Court did not find that the presence of three young women and one young girl who observed the officers' restraint of George Floyd for several minutes before he was loaded onto a stretcher and placed into an ambulance by itself presented substantial and compelling reasons for an upward durational departure, for the reasons the Court explained in its Sentencing Memorandum Opinion."

Mary Moriarty, a former chief public defender in Hennepin County, said Cahill's response is disappointing but not surprising.

"He had an opportunity to read what Ellison said with an open mind and do the right thing and modify his order," she said. "But instead, you see defensiveness and a claim that it's actually the state that's introducing race to this when Cahill was the one who is in error about trauma and adultification of children."

Moriarty said she believes that Cahill could have "stepped up" and shown people in positions of authority in the criminal justice system, such as judges and prosecutors, that people make mistakes but when you make a mistake, you can correct it without getting defensive.

By referring to the three 18-year-olds as "young women" in the sentencing memo and in his order Tuesday, Cahill gave the false impression they are older than they are, Moriarty said.

"This is the biggest trial Minnesota has ever had," Moriarty said. "He could have modeled someone who is very authoritative in a case that's watched across the world."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Olympics president refers to Japanese people as 'Chinese' during speech

    The error drew backlash from those already criticizing the International Olympic Committee president for what they say is a lack of respect for the Japanese people.

  • Exxon Lobbyists Paid The 6 Democrats Named In Sting Video Nearly $333,000

    A new analysis takes a wide look at the company's influence in Arizona, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and West Virginia.

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Showtime win dismissal of Roy Moore defamation lawsuit

    U.S. District Judge John Cronan in Manhattan said Moore's signed consent agreement barred him from suing Baron Cohen, Showtime and its parent ViacomCBS Inc over the July 2018 broadcast, including for intentional infliction of emotional distress and fraud. Moore, 74, sued over an interview with Baron Cohen in Washington, D.C., where the former Republican chief justice of Alabama's Supreme Court expected to receive an award for supporting Israel.

  • Suspect in assassination of Haitian president was former DEA informant

    One of the suspects arrested in connection to the recent assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise was a former confidential source for the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, the agency confirmed on Tuesday.

  • Amanda Knox reveals miscarriage, says pregnancy loss 'felt like a betrayal'

    Knox, like many women who experience a miscarriage, blamed herself.

  • Olympics: Briton Asher-Smith pulls out of final Tokyo 2020 warm-up

    The 25-year-old sprinter was due to run in the 200 metres at the Diamond League meeting as part of her buildup to the July 23-Aug. 8 Olympics but said she had to make the "smart" decision and not take any risks. "As you all know, I love running in front of a home crowd but I have to make smart decisions for myself and my body ahead of Tokyo!" the 2019 world champion tweeted https://twitter.com/dinaashersmith/status/1414241442483130368 on Sunday.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo following NBA Finals Game 3 win: 'I don't worry about the outcome'

    The two-time NBA MVP spoke following his second consecutive 40-point performance in the NBA Finals, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a win over the Phoenix Suns.

  • People Are Making Out. Everywhere.

    NEW YORK — On a Thursday afternoon in June, just days before the summer solstice, the scene in Hudson River Park looked straight out of a Thomas Cole painting: bees and butterflies dancing in the air, the water sparkling in the distance, its less attractive parts smoothed out by the midday sun. Plenty of couples were expressing their affection as if they had seen the tabloid photos of a lip-locked Bennifer as a sign from the universe that being touchy, romantic and happy in public was OK again.

  • Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera

    A white woman caught on camera attacking a Black woman in Victoria’s Secret store had a full meltdown after realizing […] The post Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Fentanyl, alcohol killed South Beach tourist. Men accused of rape may face homicide charges.

    Miami prosecutors are weighing whether to upgrade criminal charges against two men accused of raping a South Beach tourist after an autopsy report revealed that she died, in part, because of fentanyl and alcohol.

  • Woman accused of punching 6-year-old Asian boy in Las Vegas charged with hate crime

    A woman accused of punching a 6-year-old boy and spewing anti-Asian remarks at his family in Las Vegas has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, NextShark has learned.

  • He was 86 and easygoing — until he shot his boss dead after 31 years on job

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Billy Combass and Felix Cabrera worked a combined 78 years for sugarcane farmers in Florida. Neither had plans to stop — until gunfire changed everything. Cabrera, 86, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 4 death of Combass, 67, at the Belle Glade headquarters of Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida. Cabrera quickly confessed to what the organization ...

  • The man suspected of masterminding the Haitian assassination planned to steal the presidency and hire the hitmen as official bodyguards, police say

    Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a Haitian-born doctor living in Florida, recently flew to Haiti on a private jet with "political objectives," police said.

  • Sheriff: Man kills one at gas station, is slain in shootout

    A man filling up his car at a Wisconsin gas station was shot and killed by another man on Tuesday, with the suspect fleeing the scene and dying soon after in a shootout with an undercover sheriff's investigator. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said the initial shooting happened about 7:30 a.m. at the Pilot Travel Center in the village of Caledonia. Schmaling said a 32-year-old man approached and “viciously executed” a 22-year-old man putting gas in his car.

  • 1-year-old girl is one of the latest victims identified in Surfside condo collapse

    The confirmed death toll rose to 95, officials said Tuesday.

  • New information jolts case in Iowa college student's slaying

    Prosecutors in May dismissed a defendant’s testimony that he was framed by two masked men for the kidnapping and killing of an Iowa college student, calling it a figment of his imagination. Jurors agreed, convicting Cristhian Bahena Rivera of first-degree murder in the July 2018 stabbing death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in one of the state’s most high-profile cases in years. Both witnesses are unknown to each other, yet independently identified the same suspect to authorities after Bahena Rivera testified in his own defense May 26, his lawyers revealed in seeking a new trial for the 27-year-old Mexican national who came to the U.S. illegally as a teenager.

  • Capitol Rioter Who Joined White Supremacist Gang While in Prison for Attempted Murder Sentenced to Time Served

    Have you ever sat around wondering, “What does a white man in America have to do to stay locked up?” Well, if you have, you can, unfortunately, cross “be convicted of attempted murder, join a white supremacist prison gang and then later take part in an attempt to overthrow the U.S. government” off of your list of potential offenses that will put a white man under the jail.

  • Ex-Houston Cop Indicted Over Twisted Beating of Man Who Says He Defecated in Fear

    Houston Police Officer’s UnionA former Houston police officer accused of telling his colleague to shoot an unarmed suspect fleeing a traffic stop and repeatedly beating the man with a pair of handcuffs is facing criminal charges.Lucas Vieira, who was fired from the force on April 16, was indicted by a Harris County grand jury on Friday for aggravated assault in connection with the July 7, 2019, traffic stop of 34-year-old Aundre Howard, who is Black.The indictment comes three months after Howard

  • 3 arrested after Philadelphia teen is kidnapped, beaten

    The 17-year-old was rescued after police and a SWAT team surrounded a northeast Philadelphia home, NBC Philadelphia reported.

  • Local rapper who had ‘just been released’ from Chicago jail fatally shot, police say

    CHICAGO – Three people were shot, including a man who died after he suffered dozens of bullet wounds, during an apparent ambush as he was released from the Cook County Jail on electronic monitoring Saturday night, according to Chicago police. Fifty-nine shell casings littered the 2700 block of West 27th Street in Little Village — across the street from the jail — around 8:50 p.m. The ...