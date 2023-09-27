Judge denies request to dismiss charge against man accused of threatening Volusia sheriff

A circuit judge denied a request to dismiss the charge against a man accused of threatening Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood. The judge said it was up to a jury to decide if the man’s statements were a threat.

Richard Golden, 38, of Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, was charged with written threat to kill or do bodily harm, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Golden was the first of now six men around the country arrested after being accused of threatening Chitwood. The most recent arrest was announced Tuesday of an Alaska man.

Golden’s trial is set for Oct. 30 before Circuit Judge Karen Foxman at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach.

The threats started after Chitwood blasted groups who had spread antisemitic propaganda in Volusia County and displayed antisemitic signs on a pedestrian overpass leading to Daytona International Speedway in February on the weekend of the Daytona 500.

According to court records, Golden posted on a 4chan chatroom called Politically Incorrect: "Just shoot Chitwood in the head and he stops being a problem. They have to find a new guy to be the problem. But shooting Chitwood in the head solves an immediate problem permanently. Just shoot Chitwood in the head and murder him. In Minecraft."

Golden was extradited to Volusia County and arrived March 27 at the Orlando Sanford International Airport to a welcoming by Chitwood along with media that had gathered for the arrival. The cost of extraditing Golden was $2,112.69, which will likely be billed to Golden.

Golden has been free since he posted $100,000 bail on April 11; he did not attend Wednesday's hearing.

Golden’s defense attorney, Matthew Thompson, argued Wednesday that the charge should be dismissed.

“There is no ownership to what he said,” said Thompson, who likened it to “political puffery” and said it seemed to be “public complaining.”

Thompson said it was an open forum and that he does not know whether Thompson has any ties to the groups by users in the anonymous chatroom on 4chan.

“You can find that language and that hatred unfortunately everywhere on the internet,” Thompson said. “I just think that this is somebody whose expressing frustration and not really issuing a threat that’s meant to be taken seriously."

Thompson’s argument repeated points he wrote in his motion, in which he argued that Golden’s post was not a “true threat” and such language was protected by the First Admendment.

Assistant State Attorney Ashley Terwilleger argued that the motion to dismiss should be denied because it was up to a jury to decide whether Golden’s post was a threat or not. And she cited case law which she said supported that position.

“The defendant with specificity states where the sheriff should be shot, the timeline in which it should happen, and then again repeats where the sheriff should be shot,” Terwilleger wrote.

Terwilleger’s motion includes copies of the racist and antisemitic posts in the chatroom.

Terwilleger wrote in her motion that the issue was whether Golden’s post constituted a threat and whether Golden intended to make a true threat.

Judge Foxman agreed, saying it was a question for the jury.

Foxman also asked whether there were any negotiations on reaching a plea deal.

Thompson said he did not believe prosecutors would offer a plea deal.

The judge also asked if there was any thought about Golden making an open plea. That means the punishment would be up to the judge once she hears arguments from both sides.

Thompson, who said Golden had no prior criminal history, said he would discuss the possibility of an open plea with Golden.

The judge suggested that a decision on whether he would plead open should be made by Oct. 20, which is 10 days before the trial is scheduled to start.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Jury to decide if man threatened Sheriff Mike Chitwood, judge rules