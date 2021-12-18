Judge denies request to keep J.T. Burnette out of prison pending appeal in corruption case

U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle ordered John "J.T." Burnette to report to federal prison early next month, ruling against a request by his lawyers to keep him out pending his appeal.

Jurors found Burnette guilty in August on extortion and four other counts for arranging bribes for Tallahassee City Commissioner Scott Maddox and later making false statements about it to the FBI. The jury found him not guilty on racketeering and several other counts.

John "J.T." Burnette leaves the U.S. Courthouse after he was sentenced to three years in federal prison for public corruption charges Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.

"After a full and fair trial, the jury convicted the defendant on five counts and acquitted him on four," Hinkle wrote. "The convictions resulted from bribes to a city commissioner and lying to FBI agents. The verdict, with both convictions and acquittals, showed the jury's understanding and conscientious application of the requirement for proof beyond a reasonable doubt. The evidence of guilt on the five counts of conviction was overwhelming."

Hinkle last month sentenced Burnette, a wealthy and one-time politically influential local businessman, to three years in federal prison. He was told then to report by Jan. 9, though Hinkle, in his latest order, extended that to Jan. 23.

Burnette's legal team, including at least three lawyers with powerhouse Washington, D.C., firm Williams & Connolly, argued that he should remain free pending appeal. They asserted that Hinkle made errors involving jury instructions and the testimony of an undercover FBI agent who played a key role in "Operation Capital Currency."

Attorney Tim Jansen and J.T. Burnette listen to U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle discuss the sentencing on public corruption on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Burnette was sentenced to 36 months.

The undercover investigation, which began in 2015, led to federal indictments against Maddox and Carter-Smith charging them with taking bribes from city vendors in exchange for official action. Maddox and Carter-Smith, who pleaded guilty and testified against Burnette during his trial, reported last month to federal prison camps.

