Judge denies request for lower bail for 18-year-old tied to shooting

Dec. 20—Lackawanna County Judge Michael J. Barrasse on Monday denied a request for lower bail from an 18-year-old man state police charged in connection with a deadly shooting this summer in Spring Brook Twp.

Liam Patrick O'Malley, of 2616 N. Main Ave., Scranton, sought to reduce the $500,000 bail that has kept him jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison since the June 23 shooting. His attorney, David Cherundolo, called the amount "clearly excessive."

"At $500,000 that's really like saying there's no bail in this case," Cherundolo said during a hearing Monday.

Authorities arrested O'Malley and Evan Daniel Wasko, 19, who state police alleged shot 17-year-old Joseph Roberson in the head outside a drinking party.

O'Malley struggled with Roberson over a pepper ball gun O'Malley pointed at him shortly before the shooting, state police said.

O'Malley is accused of giving Wasko the firearm state police said he used to shoot Roberson. O'Malley is barred under state law from possessing firearms but admitted he had an AK-47 rifle and a shotgun, authorities said.

Cherundolo requested the judge amend O'Malley's bail because he does not have the economic means to post the amount. If released, he will live with his father and older brother in Scranton.

Deputy District Attorney Brian Gallagher opposed the request. At the time he was arrested, O'Malley was renting a hotel room.

O'Malley is facing firearms charges as well as counts of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and tampering with evidence.

Wasko is also in the county jail, awaiting trial for first-degree murder and third-degree murder, among other counts.

