Lower bond denied for parents in Oxford shooting case; trial could begin in October

A request for a lower bond by the parents of the Oxford High School shooting suspect was denied by an Oakland County judge Tuesday morning.

James and Jennifer Crumbley each sought to lower their bond from $500,000 to $100,000 in a filing April 12. Lawyers for the couple argued that the Crumbleys have been unfairly portrayed as bad parents by the prosecution and that the reality of their parenting has not yet been disclosed.

"No one expected that the shooter could be or would be homicidal," the Crumbleys' lawyers argued in the court filing. "The media contains so much histrionic and emotional information that many of the real facts of this case have been lost upon the public. The real facts ... show that this case amounts to a completely devastating event where people want to find someone or something to assign responsibility to."

In this frame capture from an Oakland County courtroom, James Crumbley, right, listens to his lawyer in court as she requests a lower bond in front of Judge Cheryl Matthews on April 19, 2022. The request for a lower bond was denied.

Shannon Smith, Jennifer Crumbley's lawyer, said they will appeal the bond decision to the Michigan Court of Appeals. The defense also expects to file 10 motions ahead of the trial, which is scheduled to begin in the fall. Smith said one of the motions could be a change of venue.

While explaining her decision to not lower bond during Tuesday's court session, Judge Cheryl Matthews cited the manhunt that ensued days after the shooting. Bond is put in place to ensure the defendants' appearance at all court trials and hearings.

"Defendants indicate they were devastated when they heard about the alleged actions of their son felt unsafe in their home, felt hounded by the press and found it necessary to leave," Matthews said. "However, the chronology of events that occurred subsequent to the defendants leaving their home is not consistent with cooperation with law enforcement."

In this frame capture from an Oakland County courtroom, Judge Cheryl Matthews listens to arguments during a hearing for Jennifer and James Crumbley as they request to have their bond lowered on April 19, 2022. The request for a lower bond was denied.

Also during the pretrial hearing, the couple agreed to joint representation. The two were represented by their own lawyers who worked for the same law firm, a decision that raised concerns of potential conflicts of interest.

The Crumbleys are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Oxford High School shooting that left four students dead and seven people injured. The parents are being charged as individuals, and Matthews warned them of the risks involved with joint representation including limiting the presentation of evidence or witness examination to protect the other client.

The defense also tentatively agreed to a trial start date of Oct. 24. Matthews said, "this trial will take a Herculean effort by court administration," and is aiming for a fall start date.

