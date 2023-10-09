Judge denies request to reduce Brooks Houck's bond in Crystal Rogers case

Brooks Houck's $10 million bond will remain after Nelson County Circuit Court Judge Nelson Simms III denied a request to reduce it.

Houck is charged with murder "by intentionally or under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life wantonly causing the death of Crystal Rogers," along with tampering with physical evidence.

Houck has pleaded not guilty.

In denying the bond motion, Simms' order on Monday cited the need to "adequately protect cooperating witness(es) and other individuals associated with this case."

"The Court is gravely concerned for the safety of any such witness(es) and any other individuals connected to this case," the order stated.

During a hearing last week, prosecutor Shane Young said Houck had family members record secret grand jury proceedings in 2015. Young also said investigators had recovered a gun sold by Houck's brother under an assumed name that could be a match with the weapon in the killing of Rogers' father, Tommy Ballard.

Ballard was killed 16 months after Rogers' disappearance as he prepared for a hunting trip with his 12-year-old grandson on family property next to Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown. An unknown person fired one shot and hit Ballard in the chest, instantly killing him, according to the FBI.

Young noted that Ballard's death is still under investigation. No one has been charged in his death.

Houck was Rogers' boyfriend around the time she went missing from Bardstown in 2015. He previously told officers he'd last seen Rogers alive when they visited his family's farm the night before she disappeared.

Rogers, 35, was a mother to five children who is presumed dead though her body has never been recovered. Houck is the father of her youngest child.

Houck was arrested at a job site by the FBI in September.

In October 2015, then-Nelson County Sheriff Ed Mattingly named Houck as "the sole suspect in her disappearance," as reported by the Nelson County Gazette. The investigation was initially handled by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police before the FBI took over the lead investigative role in 2020.

In his motion to have Houck's bond reduced, attorney Butler had argued $10 million is "excessive, punitive, and serves no purpose other than to punish Mr. Houck by keeping him incarcerated while this matter is pending."

If Houck were to continue to be incarcerated until a jury reaches a verdict in the case, Brian Butler said Houck's business will likely fail and his absence will maximize trauma to his son. It would also hinder Houck's ability to assist his legal counsel in his defense, he said.

Houck's next court appearance is slated for Feb. 8 in a pre-trial conference. No trial date has been set.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Crystal Rogers case: Brooks Houck's bond reduction request denied