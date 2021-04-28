Judge denies request to release video of police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

North Carolina Judge Jeff Foster on Wednesday denied a request to release bodycam and dashcam videos, for at least 30 days, that show the fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

  • The CDC's updated outdoor mask guidance: Yahoo News Explains

    On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued updated guidance for fully vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans regarding mask-wearing. Yahoo News Medical Contributor Dr. Kavita Patel explains the situations when it's safe and less safe for people to take their masks off.

  • India tops 200,000 dead as nation struggles to cope with surge of new coronavirus infections

    India crossed a grim milestone Wednesday of 200,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of new infections tears through dense cities and rural areas alike and overwhelms health care systems on the brink of collapse.

  • Bodycam footage shows California man dies after police pin him to ground

    Police in the Northern California city of Alameda released bodycam footage late Tuesday that shows officers pinning a man to the ground for more than five minutes during an arrest last week that ended in his death.

  • Biden envoy: Afghan government won't collapse after U.S. troops leave

    President Biden's chief diplomat for peace negotiations in Afghanistan says he disagrees with those who predict the Afghan government will fall to the Taliban following the departure of U.S. troops.

  • How parents can talk to kids about CDC's updated mask guidance

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidance Tuesday around COVID-19 with the main takeaway being that that people could stop wearing masks outdoors when they were socially distanced from others. That's raised a lot of talk among parents about how, exactly, to talk to their children about the fact that they'll be seeing more unmasked adults — even though the pandemic isn't over.

  • 'Goodbye, Michael' turns 10: How 'The Office' made its most personal episode

    Steve Carell's departure from The Office was a momentous occasion celebrated by the memorable Season 7 episode, "Goodbye, Michael." Members of the cast and co-creator Greg Daniels spoke with Yahoo Entertainment about how such a personal episode came together. "I wrote that episode and I think the trick was just to not be so maudlin with it because the cast was feeling really sad about the fact that Steve was leaving," Daniels said. Oscar Nunez, who played accountant Oscar Martinez, said, "People were crying all over the place. I did not but I did cry at the goodbye party." Kate Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer, said Carell gave them all a very generous farewell gift. "When Steve left 'The Office' he gave everybody a Rolex watch ... I still wear it," she said. "He's the greatest."

  • Teddy Bridgewater traded to Denver

    Panthers receive 6th-round pick for Bridgewater a year after signing him in free agency.

  • AP sources: Justice Department search Rudy Giuliani's NYC home and office

    Federal investigators executed search warrants Wednesday morning at the Manhattan home and office of Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump’s attorney, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

  • Dax Shepard explains how a friend convinced him to go public with his relapse

    Dax Shepard didn't want to talk about relapsing after 16 years of sobriety, but he broke the news anyway in a September episode of his podcast, "Armchair Expert." The words of a close friend are what made all the difference.

  • New rules ahead for SPACs?

    The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)&nbsp;is considering new guidance to rein in growth projections made by listed blank-check companies, and clarify when they qualify for certain legal protections, according to a report.

  • Columbia Business School Professor: 'decreasing importance' of economic relationship between U.S. and China

    Columbia Business School Professor Bruce Greenwald spoke to Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer to discuss the economic relationship between China and the U.S. and how it has an impact on the markets.

  • Fox News host calls out network for covering false stories about Biden and Harris

    Co-host of Fox News’s The Five, Juan Williams, called out the network on Tuesday for its repeated coverage of two recent stories that turned out to be false. First there was the false narrative that part of President Biden’s plan to combat climate change involved restricting the amount of red meat Americans could consume. That story was first printed in a British tabloid and in no way resembled anything in Biden’s actual plan. Still, right wing media, pundits and elected officials jumped all over the story, including many on Fox News. Then came the bogus report that Vice President Harris’s children’s book, There Are Heroes Everywhere, was being distributed at a migrant shelter for children. That story was also completely fabricated. The New York Post reporter responsible for the story resigned on Tuesday, and claimed she was ordered to write it. In reality, one copy of Harris’s book was given to a child at a shelter, a book that was a one-time donation during a charity drive. Williams brought up these situations while he and his fellow co-hosts were discussing allegations that former Secretary of State under President Obama, now Climate Czar John Kerry, gave Iran classified information about Israel back when he was Secretary of State. “To me, when you talk about, you know, ‘Oh, is this right wing going after John Kerry? They don’t like John Kerry.’ It just worries me,” Williams said. “Like last week we had the hamburger story. ‘Oh, Biden’s gonna take your hamburger.’ Or, you know, it’s always, ‘Kamala Harris’s book is being given to immigrants.’ These stories are false, but the right wing echo chamber starts going crazy because you can go after a Democrat.” As for the Kerry story, which is so far unsubstantiated, Williams pointed out that even staunch Republican Lindsey Graham is skeptical. “On this story, I think it’s important that you notice that people like Lindsey Graham, you know, strong Republican voice out of South Carolina, says he doesn’t know whether or not we can trust this so-called tape,” Williams said. “The State Department saying that the timeline is way off."

  • How businesses can pivot from Covid-19 to recovery

    Citizens Vice Chairman and Head of Commercial Banking Don McCree joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how businesses can pivot to recovery.

  • 'It’s going to be a great year for earnings,' as we'll have easy year-over-year comparisons: Navellier & Associates Chairman

    Louis Navellier, Chairman and Founder of Navellier & Associates breaks down why 2021 will be a great year for earnings and what investors should look for going forward.

  • Seven injured when gunfire erupts at vigil for man shot to death, Oregon cops say

    A 22-year-old man was killed at the same location a day earlier, police said.

  • Brother: Officers should be accountable in death

    Police in Alameda, California, are under fire over the death of Mario Gonzalez who was pinned to the ground face down for more than five minutes. Jerry Gonzalez called his brother's death "heartbreaking." (April 28)

  • Jimmy Kimmel’s Train-Wreck Interview With MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell

    ABCWell, it actually happened. The day America has been eagerly awaiting since Mike Lindell accepted Jimmy Kimmel’s invitation during his bizarro livestream event finally arrived on Wednesday, and there was the MyPillow CEO in the flesh sitting across from his supposed late-night nemesis.“Somehow a simple pillow salesman from Minnesota got to the bottom of the deepest conspiracy in the history of American politics,” Kimmel said at the top of his monologue. “It’s so crazy, it’s almost hard to believe.” With the real Lindell presumably watching backstage, the host was visited by his own personal MyPillow guy, comedian James Adomian, who limped on stage wearing a “Who Farted?” tank top and went into a racist panic when he spotted Guillermo seated offstage.The actual interview, which was preceded by an actual MyPillow commercial on the New York broadcast, began with a montage of Lindell’s most unhinged rants about what he still seems to believe was a stolen presidential election. When Kimmel asked his guest if he had been vaccinated, Lindell said no, which helps explain why they were not together in a pillow-filled bed as previously promised. “I meant for rabies,” Kimmel joked.Kimmel suggested that Lindell actually has a lot in common with Hunter Biden, given their shared history of addiction to crack cocaine, and asked him directly about the source of his “paranoia” and the fact that he has apparently been “in hiding” for several months.From Mike Lindell to Elon Musk, Who Deserves a Late-Night TV Platform?“That’s right, I’ve been working hard on this election and the machines,” Lindell said, vaguely. After they got some of his basic biography out of the way, Lindell admitted that he didn’t know anything about politics until he met Donald Trump in 2016.“Some would say you still don’t, Mike, to be honest,” Kimmel replied. Later, he told Lindell, “A lot of people didn’t want you to come on the show. Liberals and conservatives, everybody said, told me, don’t have you on the show, and they told you, don’t go on the show. But I think it’s important that we talk to each other.”Kimmel added, “I don’t think there’s any validity to any of this stuff that you’re saying. And I’ve studied you, I really have.” And while he finds a lot of it funny, the host said, “A lot of these ideas you espouse, I think you could potentially draw a line from those to the riot we had at the Capitol where people were killed and a lot of bad things.”Without skipping a beat, Lindell distanced himself from the riot and continued to rant against “the machines” and Dominion Voting Systems, which is currently suing him for more than $1 billion in damages for his baseless smear campaign. Then the two men started getting bogged down in a back-and-forth of allegations before Kimmel took a step back.“Do you ever think it's weird, objectively, looking at yourself, going, why is it that the only person in the country who has this evidence is a guy who sells pillows on cable?” Kimmel asked.Jimmy Kimmel Goes Off on Tucker Carlson’s ‘Child Abuse’ Anti-Mask RantLindell couldn’t quite answer that question, showing no signs of self-awareness and prompting Kimmel to express what seemed like genuine concern. “I worry about you,” he said. “I feel like you are maybe self-destructive, that you have lost everything repeatedly so many times in your life.”By the end of the interview, after Lindell denied urging Trump to impose “martial law if necessary” and claimed he never meant for his $50,000 donation to Lin Wood’s legal fund to help bail out Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, Adomian returned to challenge his doppelgänger to a pillow fight at the Minnesota State Fair.Ultimately, as could have been expected, Lindell emerged relatively unscathed, fully in on the joke, and laughing it up with the two comedians as Kimmel cut to commercial.For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Jimmy Kimmel questions MyPillow guy Mike Lindell on voter fraud claims, asks why he believes he was 'chosen' to possess evidence of Chinese cyberattack

    Lindell and Kimmel previously exchanged barbs after Kimmel made several jokes about the MyPillow CEO's crack cocaine addiction on his late night show.

  • Rudy Giuliani's lawyer said the feds raiding his Manhattan apartment is a 'clear example of a corrupt double standard'

    Federal investigators executed a search warrant against Giuliani on Wednesday in connection with a criminal probe into his dealings in Ukraine.