Judge denies request for new trial from man convicted of 1994 murder

Dec. 6—A judge has denied the latest request for a new trial from a man who has spent more than 30 years in prison for the death of his neighbor.

Foster Bates was convicted in 2002 of the murder and rape of Tammy Dickson in 1994.

Dickson and Bates were neighbors at an apartment building in South Portland. Bates testified during his trial in 2001 that the two were having an affair, but he always has denied being her killer. He was convicted in 2002.

Bates has maintained his innocence this whole time and filed numerous requests and appeals for a new trial since a jury convicted him.

Cumberland County Superior Justice Thomas McKeon agreed to give Bates a rare two-day hearing to consider evidence in Bates' case that wasn't presented at trial. Normally, a judge wouldn't allow this, but McKeon agreed to hear what Bates had to offer in July after finding that his lawyer in 2016 failed to promptly file a request.

McKeon ruled Tuesday that the evidence Bates presented was not strong enough to merit a new trial.

It includes testimony from two witnesses Bates said he only learned about in 2016. He believed they would point to another suspect and testify he wasn't in Dickson's apartment when she died.

Their testimony in July was inconsistent from what they've previously said to investigators and in court hearings.

Shawna Poulin — who told investigators in 2014 and 2022 that she overheard another suspect, Michael Bridges, confess to homicide — recanted after she was subpoenaed on July 26, telling McKeon she never actually heard this and that her aunt had urged her to implicate Bridges.

Amanda Indigo, who was a teenager at the time of the killing, has testified twice that she was in Dicksons' apartment that night but saw Bates leave the apartment while Dickson was still alive.

Indigo's testimony first came to light at another hearing related to new evidence in 2016, during which she said it was clear to her Bates and Dickson had just had sex.

But at the July hearing, Indigo testified those statements about sex were "dishonest and not true," McKeon wrote Tuesday, and she was unclear about whether she actually had seen Bates go in Dickson's apartment.

During her most recent testimony, Indigo was emotional and asked at least twice if she could leave. She shared she had been "in institutions" around the time of Dickson's murder and afterward. The sister Indigo said that she had been staying with in 1994, Crystale Castro, was also called to testify in July. Castro testified that she had no memory of Indigo staying with her the night Dickson was killed.

"The court generally found that Indigo's testimony was not connected to a memory she had. Her demeanor and comments caused the court to find her not credible," McKeon wrote.

In July, Bates was also allowed to share a new analysis of his DNA evidence, which his attorneys argued would support his innocence.

McKeon noted there has been no new DNA evidence since 2016 and that the only new addition was expert testimony concerning those results.

That expert, Heather Coyle, testified that male DNA found on a green sock had been stuffed in Dickson's mouth — but none of that DNA belonged to Bates.

Coyle also challenged evidence from Bates' 2002 investigation, criticizing investigators' findings that Bates' killer had also raped her.

McKeon found Coyle's testimony didn't compel a new trial — the only new thing she offered was a "newly developed opinion on evidence that has already been heard," McKeon wrote. He said state laws for new evidence require more.