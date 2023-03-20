Judge denies request to vacate death sentence against 'Ninja killer'

Louis Gaskin

A judge on Monday denied defense attorneys' request to strike down the death sentence against Louis Gaskin, who has been dubbed the “Ninja killer” and is scheduled to be executed next month for a double murder in Palm Coast.

Circuit Judge Terence Perkins denied the motion to vacate the death sentence and also denied a request for an evidentiary hearing on Gaskin’s mental health.

Perkins noted during the hearing that issues raised by Gaskin’s attorneys had already been presented and ruled on by the trial court or higher courts, including the Florida Supreme Court.

Gaskin was sentenced to death for killing Robert and Georgette Sturmfels inside their home at 10 Ripley Place in Palm Coast on Dec. 20, 1989. That same night, he shot another man at a house nearby. Gaskin also confessed to a prior murder.

Gaskin, 56, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection April 12.

During the hearing, attended by all except the judge via Zoom, one of Gaskin’s attorneys, Tracy Hunt, argued that it would be wrong to put Gaskin to death.

“It would be a manifest injustice to execute Mr. Gaskin,” Henry said.

Jury's death penalty vote wasn't unanimous

She also noted that if Gaskin were on trial today, a unanimous jury death recommendation would be required for a death sentence.

She said the jury at the 1990 trial recommended Gaskin be put to death by an 8-4 vote.

She also mentioned a key legal date — June 24, 2002, — which is associated with the case Ring v. Arizona. Had Gaskin been sentenced after that date, his sentence would have been reduced to life in prison or prosecutors would have had to conduct a new penalty phase in an attempt to convince a jury to make a unanimous death recommendation.

“To make a decision on whether someone can live or die based on a date on a calendar, it just highlights exactly how arbitrary and capricious this process is,” Henry said.

She said that while she was not suggesting another death warrant be signed, there were other people on death row with 12-0 and 11-1 jury votes.

She noted that Florida appears to be on track for returning to non-unanimous jury death recommendations.

“That is still the law right now, but it appears from the news . . . and the way things are going that Florida seems to be intent on rolling it back and returning us to outlier status,” Henry said.

A bill currently in the state Legislature would require an 8 to 3 jury recommendation for a judge to sentence someone to death.

Assistant Attorney Gen. Patrick Bobek said Henry's points had all been decided previously and she had not presented anything new. He said that a later ruling by the Florida Supreme Court has held that only a unanimous finding of one aggravating circumstance was necessary.

Mental health testimony

Henry also requested an evidentiary hearing to present testimony about Gaskin from a mental health expert.

She said evolving standards of decency have prompted two other states to bar executing people with schizophrenia or a similar illness, which a mental health expert has previously stated Gaskin appeared to suffer from.

She acknowledged that the trial attorneys did not present mental health experts because some of the information could have reflected poorly on Gaskins. And she also said the defense was aware that a court ruling found that mental illness was not a bar to execution.

But she said despite not hearing any testimony about Gaskin’s mental issues, four jurors still voted against the death penalty. And a fifth juror recently told a media outlet that she would now vote for life, Henry said.

But the judge said Gaskin's attorneys made a "tactical decision" not to present mental health experts and it may not have worked to Gaskin's advantage anyway.

“This evidence is mixed at best," Perkins said. "I can absolutely see how this could have the completely unintended result of encouraging the verdict that was rendered as opposed to mitigating the verdict that was rendered.”

Bobek said had the defense called the mental health experts to the stand, it would have opened the door to testimony that would have hurt Gaskin’s defense.

“The mitigation that could have been presented would have opened the door to a lot of bad information including a prior murder, a prior attempted murder, sexual deviancy, a lot of information that jurors would have seen as aggravating,” Bobek said.

In response to Henry's other arguments, Bobek said that a delay between a clemency proceeding and the issuing of a death warrant is not a violation of Gaskin's rights and it is the governor's discretion when to sign a death warrant. Bobek also said that lengthy stays on death row are common and that, too, was not a violation of Gaskin's rights.

Bobek also argued that if Perkins were to rule that there was a manifest injustice, it would apply to everyone on death row and he would be going against precedent from the Florida Supreme Court.

The next step for Gaskin's attorneys is to appeal to the state Supreme Court.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: 'Ninja killer' murders: Judge denies request to vacate death sentence