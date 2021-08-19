Judge denies restraining order against Dodgers' Bauer

A Los Angeles judge sided with Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on Thursday and denied a restraining order to a woman who said he choked her into unconsciousness and punched her repeatedly during two sexual encounters.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories