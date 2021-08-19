Judge denies restraining order against Dodgers' Bauer

Reuters
LONDON (Reuters) -Shares in Morrisons jumped above the level of an agreed takeover offer from U.S. private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) on Friday, indicating a protracted bid battle for the British supermarket group may yet have further to run. The latest twist in the saga came late Thursday when Bradford, northern England, based Morrisons said its board would unanimously recommend CD&R's 285 pence a share offer worth 7 billion pounds ($9.5 billion) and drop its previous recommendation for a 6.7 billion pound bid from a consortium led by SoftBank owned Fortress Investment Group. The latest offer represents a 60% premium to Morrisons' share price before takeover interest emerged in mid-June.