Judge denies restraining order against Dodgers' Bauer

Associated Press

As the Taliban negotiates with senior politicians and government leaders following its lighting-fast takeover of Afghanistan, U.S. social media companies are reckoning with how to deal with a violent extremist group that is poised to rule a country of 40 million people. Should the Taliban be allowed on social platforms if they don't break any rules, such as a ban on inciting violence, but instead use it to spread a narrative that they're newly reformed and are handing out soap and medication in the streets? If the Taliban runs Afghanistan, should they also run the country's official government accounts?