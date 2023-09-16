Judge denies retrial request in Castrillo-Baby Favi trial. Here's why.

A judge denied a motion Friday that requested a new trial after the defense raised questions about a Facebook post made by the victim's mother.

The move brings Lalo Anthony Castrillo IV, 28, one step closer to prison after a jury found him guilty of intentional abuse of a child on Sept. 1. Castrillo faces life in prison and would be eligible for release after 30 years. A jury found that prosecutors proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Castrillo killed two-year-old Faviola Rodriguez on Sept. 5, 2018, after the girl's mother left her with Castrillo for babysitting.

A week after Castrillo's trial ended with a conviction, his attorney, Jose Coronado, requested a retrial. Coronado said a photo posted on Facebook the day the trial ended depicted Baby Favi with a bruise on her head. For Coronado, that constituted new evidence that might have swayed the jury in the other direction.

But the judge disagreed, finding Coronado failed to meet the six prongs required to trigger a new trial.

Rehashing the question of abuse or pre-existing injury

In his motion and again on Friday, Coronado pointed to the defense's theory that Favi died not from abuse but from the effects of a fall in the weeks before. Coronado argued during the trial that the evidence showed that blood pooling between her brain and her skull (called subdural hematoma) was present before the night of her death, possibly from a fall in prior weeks.

Prosecutors don't dispute that. However, during the trial and again on Friday, Deputy District Attorney Salvador Guardiola argued that additional fresh hematomas were discovered during Favi's autopsy. The autopsy also concluded that those injuries stem from blunt force trauma delivered by a person.

Coronado brought in a medical examiner of his own, Dr. Kris Sperry, who cast doubt on the autopsy's findings. Sperry testified that, in his review of the report and photos of Favi, he couldn't determine the same result as the doctor who performed the original autopsy. But a juror who spoke about the jury's deliberations told the Sun-News that Sperry's testimony was "outdated." The juror said they found the prosecutor's medical examiner more credible.

More: Medical examiners duel, cases rest in Baby Favi trial. Here's the takeaways of the day.

But when Baby Favi's mother posted a photo of Favi with a dark spot on her forehead, Coronado again raised the issue by filing the retrial motion.

Lalo Anthony Castrillo IV enters the courtroom during a retrial motion on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Third Judicial District Court.

Favi's mother testifies again

During Friday's hearing, the court found cause to call Favi's mother to the witness stand for the third time in two months. This time, Baby Favi's mother, Saundra Gonzales, was asked to testify about her Facebook page and the recent post.

Gonzales said the photo of Favi playing at a Las Cruces park was taken in March 2018, almost six months before her death. Guardiola also showed time stamps of the images, confirming they were taken in early March 2018. To drive the point home, Guardiola showed the court photos of Favi taken a few days after.

Gonzales said that none of the photos showed Favi with bruises. When asked to explain the dark spot, Gonzales said many in her family had foreheads with indents on either side. When photographed, her head appears bruised or bumped, Gonzales said.

Saundra Gonzales speaks during a retrial motion on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Third Judicial District Court.

Judge rules against Castrillo, Coronado

Judge James Waylon Counts, who has overseen the case since 2022 after a state Supreme Court appointment, ultimately found Coronado failed to meet the six requirements for a retrial. The six requirements are:

Newly discovered evidence "probably" could change the result.

The evidence was discoverable before the trial occurred.

The defense could not have found the evidence before the trial.

The evidence is material (meaning it reaches a degree of significance).

It's not cumulative (meaning it does not repeat evidence already shown to the jury)

It does not solely question the testimony of a witness.

Counts homed in on whether the defense could've discovered the evidence before trial. He found that Coronado could have because he had reason to believe Gonzales could've taken a picture of Favi the night before her death. The case's lead detective told Castrillo before his arrest that such a photo existed. However, no such photo was presented as evidence in the trial.

Coronado pushed back on this, saying it wasn't in his client's best interest to push for that photo at the time since, according to the lead detective, it showed Favi with no bruises just hours before her death.

"If the defense did not receive discovery… the time to seek them was then, not now, two weeks after the trial," Counts said. "The significance of photographs should've been self-evident throughout this case."

With the ruling on Friday, the case now inches closer to sentencing. A sentencing hearing was scheduled for Sept. 18. However, Counts vacated that hearing after Coronado said he could not attend. A new hearing has yet to be set by the time of this article's publication.

Justin Garcia covers public safety and local government in Las Cruces. He can be reached via email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com, via phone or text at 575-541-5449, or on Twitter @Just516Garc.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Judge denies retrial request in Castrillo-Baby Favi trial